Virat Kohli's Audi Q8 available for sale? What is the asking price? Details here (WATCH)

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, known for his love of cars, has reportedly sold his Audi Q8. A video showcasing the car, previously owned by Kohli, reveals its unique features and hefty price tag.

The international cricketer Virat Kohli often hits the headlines for his love towards cars. He is one of the vehicle enthusiasts on the Indian cricket squad, as seen by the several expensive wheels in his garage. According to a video that recently went viral online, Kohli has sold his favorite Audi Q8 and is now looking to sell.

As is well known, Kohli is the brand ambassador for Audi India, and his garage is filled with several Audi cars. He has been spotted enjoying his Audi Q8 vehicle on many occasions. Currently, it appears that the cricket player has taken the car off the list and sold it to a third party.

A YouTube channel called Info Arun Vlogs has posted the footage. The YouTuber was heard in the video stating that the automobile, which is for sale, was originally owned by Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team.

According to him, the car's distinctive paint alone cost Rs 12 lakh. According to him, it's a 2022 model that the original owner has driven around 16,000 kilometers. With a negotiable price tag of Rs 88 lakh, the second model is up for sale. He also included his contact information in the description box, urging anyone who are interested to get in touch with him in order to finalize the purchase.

The Audi Q8 is propelled by a powerful 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged gasoline engine, in case you were unaware. It can produce up to 335 horsepower and 500 Nm of peak torque. The unit has a four-wheel drivetrain option and is linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

