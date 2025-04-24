Jamie Vardy, Leicester City's legendary striker, is leaving the club after 13 years. Despite Leicester's relegation from Premier League, Vardy that he is not retiring from professional football.

Jamie Vardy will bid farewell to Leicester City this summer, bringing an end to a legendary 13-year spell at the club. Despite Leicester's relegation from the Premier League, the 38-year-old striker has confirmed he has no intention of retiring from football, as per Sky Sports.

Widely regarded as the greatest player in the club's history, Vardy played a pivotal role in Leicester's miraculous 2015/16 Premier League title triumph under Claudio Ranieri, scoring 24 goals that season. He later added an FA Cup winner's medal to his collection in 2021 under Brendan Rodgers.

Vardy feels 'devastated' to leave Leicester

In an emotional message to the fans, Vardy admitted he is gutted to be leaving the club that he helped transform into a Premier League force.

"I've had 13 unbelievable years at this club with lots of success, some downs but a majority, all highs, but it's finally time to call it a day, which I'm devastated about but I think the timing is right," said Vardy, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"I just want to sincerely thank you all for taking me in as one of your own. Leicester will always, always have a massive place in my heart and I'll make sure that I will be following for the years to come and what I hope will be even more successful for the club. But as for now, this is my goodbye but you will see me again soon, I promise. Thank you," he added.

LCFC confirms Vardy's departure

His departure comes just days after he publicly apologised for what he described as a total embarrassment of a season, which ended with Leicester's relegation to the Championship.

"We can confirm legendary striker Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester City this summer after 13 seasons that have seen him become our greatest-ever player," a lcfc.com statement said, as quoted from Sky Sports.

James Vardy emerged as the Leicester's mos successful footaller

Since joining from non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012, Vardy has made 496 appearances and played an instrumental role in what is arguably the most successful era in the club's history. He helped Leicester secure promotion to the Premier League in 2014 and was central to a number of unforgettable moments.

Although he netted 18 goals last season to fire Leicester to the Championship title, Vardy struggled to replicate that form in the top flight this term, scoring just seven goals.

Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool sealed Leicester's immediate return to the second tier, marking their second relegation in three seasons. While the club looks to rebuild, Vardy's legacy--defined by silverware, passion, and an underdog story for the ages--will remain etched in Leicester's history.

Leicester chairman hails as Vardy as unique

"Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person," Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this football club," he noted.