Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles together for Spain at the mega event

    Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are set to team up for doubles at the Paris Olympics, announced by the Spanish tennis federation. This partnership follows Alcaraz's recent French Open victory, highlighting a blend of experience and emerging talent in Spanish tennis.

    Tennis Paris Olympics 2024: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles together for Spain at the mega event osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    In an exciting development for Spanish tennis fans, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are set to team up for doubles at the upcoming Paris Olympics, as confirmed by the Spanish tennis federation on Wednesday.

    The announcement follows closely on the heels of 21-year-old Alcaraz's historic victory at the French Open, where he clinched his first Grand Slam title and third overall major championship. Alcaraz's rapid rise in the tennis world has drawn comparisons to Nadal, whom he has often cited as his childhood idol and inspiration.

    At 38, Nadal is a veteran of the sport, boasting an illustrious career that includes 22 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals. He secured the singles gold in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics and added a doubles gold in 2016, partnering with Marc López.

    Spain's team captain, David Ferrer, expressed his excitement about the pairing, stating, “Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris.” The decision underscores Alcaraz's growing stature in Spanish tennis and the team's strategy to maximize their chances at the prestigious international event.

    Joining Nadal and Alcaraz in the Spanish men’s Olympic team will be Pablo Carreño Busta, Alejandro Davidovich, and Marcel Granollers. The lineup highlights Spain’s depth in tennis talent and sets the stage for an intriguing competition in Paris.

    The prospect of Nadal and Alcaraz teaming up has generated significant buzz among fans and pundits alike, with expectations high for a formidable partnership that combines experience and youthful vigor. As the Paris Olympics draw near, all eyes will be on this dynamic duo as they aim to add another chapter to Spain's rich tennis history on the Olympic stage.

    Here are some of the Twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 5:47 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal performs 'Sarpa Sanskara' ritual at Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada vkp

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal performs ‘Sarpa Sanskara’ ritual at Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada

    T20 World Cup 2024: Rishabh Pant engages with fans and media in practice session ahead of USA clash (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Rishabh Pant engages with fans and media in practice session ahead of USA clash (WATCH)

    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo lauds 'great team win' after brace in Portugal's win over Ireland in warm-up osf

    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo lauds 'great team win' after brace in Portugal's win over Ireland in warm-up

    IPL business value surges to Rs 135,000 crore, brand value hits Rs 28,000 crore; CSK tops franchise rankings snt

    IPL business value surges to Rs 135,000 crore, brand value hits Rs 28,000 crore; CSK tops franchise rankings

    T20 World Cup 2024: Impact of USA potentially upsetting India and Group A 'Super 8' qualification scenarios osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Impact of USA potentially upsetting India and Group A 'Super 8' qualification scenarios

    Recent Stories

    Kuwait fire tragedy: PM Modi calls mishap 'saddening', says Indian Embassy closely monitoring situation snt

    Kuwait fire tragedy: PM Modi calls mishap 'saddening', says Indian Embassy closely monitoring situation

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal performs 'Sarpa Sanskara' ritual at Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada vkp

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal performs ‘Sarpa Sanskara’ ritual at Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada

    Rajeev Chandrashekhar misses victory in close race for toughest seat with short campaign; check details AJR

    Rajeev Chandrashekhar misses victory in close race for toughest seat with short campaign; check details

    President Droupadi Murmu rejects mercy plea of Pakistani terrorist convicted in Red Fort attack case snt

    President Droupadi Murmu rejects mercy plea of Pakistani terrorist convicted in Red Fort attack case

    Xiaomi 14 CIVI launched! 5 things you need to know before buying gcw

    Xiaomi 14 CIVI launched! 5 things you need to know before buying

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon