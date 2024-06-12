Paris Olympics 2024: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles together for Spain at the mega event

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are set to team up for doubles at the Paris Olympics, announced by the Spanish tennis federation. This partnership follows Alcaraz's recent French Open victory, highlighting a blend of experience and emerging talent in Spanish tennis.

In an exciting development for Spanish tennis fans, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are set to team up for doubles at the upcoming Paris Olympics, as confirmed by the Spanish tennis federation on Wednesday.

The announcement follows closely on the heels of 21-year-old Alcaraz's historic victory at the French Open, where he clinched his first Grand Slam title and third overall major championship. Alcaraz's rapid rise in the tennis world has drawn comparisons to Nadal, whom he has often cited as his childhood idol and inspiration.

At 38, Nadal is a veteran of the sport, boasting an illustrious career that includes 22 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals. He secured the singles gold in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics and added a doubles gold in 2016, partnering with Marc López.

Spain's team captain, David Ferrer, expressed his excitement about the pairing, stating, “Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris.” The decision underscores Alcaraz's growing stature in Spanish tennis and the team's strategy to maximize their chances at the prestigious international event.

Joining Nadal and Alcaraz in the Spanish men’s Olympic team will be Pablo Carreño Busta, Alejandro Davidovich, and Marcel Granollers. The lineup highlights Spain’s depth in tennis talent and sets the stage for an intriguing competition in Paris.

The prospect of Nadal and Alcaraz teaming up has generated significant buzz among fans and pundits alike, with expectations high for a formidable partnership that combines experience and youthful vigor. As the Paris Olympics draw near, all eyes will be on this dynamic duo as they aim to add another chapter to Spain's rich tennis history on the Olympic stage.

