Champions League: Three Ways Arsenal Can Adjust Their 11 Without Mikel Merino vs PSG
Champions League: With Mikel Merino a doubt for Arsenal’s UCL semi-final against PSG, here’s how Mikel Arteta could adjust the midfield. Zinchenko, Trossard, or Lewis-Skelly, who steps up?
1. Oleksandr Zinchenko in Midfield
Zinchenko is no stranger to midfield responsibilities, especially in his national colors for Ukraine. Though he’s often deployed as a left-back at Arsenal, he’s recently been used in central areas and also delivered. In fact, he scored during the second leg against PSV in the quarter-finals when playing as a midfielder.
Slotting Zinchenko into Merino’s role offers a viable solution. With Declan Rice anchoring and Odegaard pushing forward, Zinchenko could slot in on the left side of the midfield trio. The upside being Arsenal maintain shape and experience. The downside being Zinchenko is not as physically imposing as Merino, which could matter against PSG’s high-energy midfield featuring Vitinha and Joao Neves.
2. Leandro Trossard Drops Deep
Trossard is on fire with four goals in four games, including a clutch strike against Crystal Palace. While his recent form as a false nine is hard to overlook, his technical ability makes him a candidate to drop into midfield if needed.
This creates a new question though, who leads the forward line? Arsenal could gamble on Gabriel Martinelli, try Raheem Sterling centrally, or even give youngster Ethan Nwaneri a surprise start. But each comes with risks.
3. A Bold Bet on Lewis-Skelly
Eighteen-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly has mostly played left-back this season, but came through Arsenal’s academy as a midfielder. He is dynamic with the ball and strong in pressing, skills which Arteta could value in Merino’s absence.
Deploying Lewis-Skelly as a No.8 brings fresh energy, but it leaves a hole at left-back. Zinchenko or Kieran Tierney could fill in, though neither offers the same defensive edge. Whether Arteta trusts experience or youth could make or break Arsenal’s Champions League dream.