Image Credit : Getty

Zinchenko is no stranger to midfield responsibilities, especially in his national colors for Ukraine. Though he’s often deployed as a left-back at Arsenal, he’s recently been used in central areas and also delivered. In fact, he scored during the second leg against PSV in the quarter-finals when playing as a midfielder.

Slotting Zinchenko into Merino’s role offers a viable solution. With Declan Rice anchoring and Odegaard pushing forward, Zinchenko could slot in on the left side of the midfield trio. The upside being Arsenal maintain shape and experience. The downside being Zinchenko is not as physically imposing as Merino, which could matter against PSG’s high-energy midfield featuring Vitinha and Joao Neves.