Jurgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, has dismissed rumors that the former Liverpool manager is unhappy in his new role as Red Bull's Global Head of Football. Reports had suggested that Klopp was already feeling worn out and would consider returning to management at Real Madrid or as the Brazil national team coach.

Kosicke insisted that Klopp has no intention of taking on a head coaching role next season, despite speculation linking him to top European clubs and national teams. "Jurgen is happy in his role as global director of Red Bull and has a current contract, so there's nothing more to say," Kosicke told Sky Sport Deutschland.

'He has no intention of taking over as head coach next season. Not even at Real Madrid or with the Brazilian national team," he added.

Klopp, 57, took on the Red Bull role in January, just seven months after stepping down as Liverpool manager. His appointment was met with surprise, given his emotional departure from Anfield and expectations that he would take a lengthy break from the sport.

As Global Head of Football, Klopp advises Red Bull's clubs, including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls, on playing philosophy, transfer strategy, and coaching development. He is not involved in day-to-day operations and has stated that he does not see himself returning to the sidelines as a manager.

Klopp's contract with Red Bull is reportedly worth between €12million and €14million per year. Despite his denials, speculation about his future continues, fueled by his own admission that he may return to coaching in the future. "I don't know exactly why nobody believes I probably will not be a manager again," Klopp said. "But I understand because obviously it seems to be a drug."

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid remains uncertain, with reports suggesting that he has held talks about becoming the new Brazil coach. Brazil is currently without a manager, following the departure of Dorival Junior after a 4-1 defeat to Argentina.