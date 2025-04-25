Image Credit : ANI

Rajasthan Royals have continued to endure a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign after their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24.

Rajasthan Royals suffered their seventh defeat of the season with a narrow 11-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With a target of 206. RR failed to chase it down as the visitors were restricted to 194/9 in 20 overs despite strong performances by Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and Dhruv Jurel (47), and valuable innings from Riyan Parag (22) and Nitish Rana (28). Josh Hazlewood, who delivered a match-winning spell of 4/33 for RCB, turned the momentum of the match by taking two wickets of Dhruv Jurel and Jofra Archer.

Rajasthan Royals’ bowling unit displayed below-par performance as all six bowlers conceded 30 and above runs, allowing Royal Challengers Bengaluru post a solid total of 205/5 and set up a challenging target for the visitors to chase.