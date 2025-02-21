India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation

India’s aspirations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games have gained fresh momentum after a key endorsement from Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) CEO Katie Sadleir.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 4:45 PM IST

India’s aspirations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games have gained fresh momentum after a key endorsement from Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) CEO Katie Sadleir. Her recent remarks have sparked speculation that India could throw its hat into the ring, potentially bringing the multi-sport spectacle back to the country after 20 years since it was held in 2010.

During a recent interaction, Sadleir acknowledged India’s growing prominence in global sports and hinted at the nation’s potential bid.

Sadlier said, "I am so impressed and I know the (ISSF) President is so impressed with the world-class infrastructure that is all around India, but we did have the opportunity to just have a look and see what the plans are for the future. So from that perspective, it was amazing."

"Hosting the Olympics would be an incredible achievement, and having the 2030 Commonwealth Games in India would be the right step towards that goal. India's work is transformational. With the right leadership, infrastructure, and passion, it is on track to becoming one of the top 10 countries in the Olympics," said Sadleir while at the summit in New Delhi, fueling expectations that New Delhi or another major city could soon emerge as a contender.

"Sports are hugely significant in creating the image of a country," she said. "Being recognised as a sporting powerhouse enhances a nation's influence on the global stage."

But unlike 2010, when the Games were hosted in New Delhi, Ahmedabad has also emerged as the frontrunner, with Bhubaneswar also in the mix, reports suggest.

Notably, at the 141st International Olympic Committee Session in India in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly voiced his goal of hosting the 2036 Summer Games. In 2024 he doubled down on this intent, heavily promoting the bid in Paris last summer and then shared that he was "putting in all possible efforts" during a New York event for the 'Modi and US' program in September.

Roughly a year on from that keynote speech, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) then sent a letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Future Host Commission and officially put the country's bid forward.

While India's desire has been entertained by the likes of World Athletics President and IOC President hopeful, Sebastian Coe, the country's lack of hosting experience is one of several notable hurdles but one that can be overcome if it is to successfully host sizeable global events in the next decade. The 2030 Commonwealth Games represents the perfect stepping stone. 

