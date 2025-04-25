Danish Kaneria, a former Pakistan cricketer, has strongly condemned Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's remarks referring to the Pahalgam attackers as "freedom fighters." Kaneria's criticism comes a day after he expressed disappointment with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's silence on the deadly terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam.

On April 22, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Bairsaran resulted in 26 deaths, making it the deadliest terror assault in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack. Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Dar stated, "We should be thankful; they [the terrorists] could also be freedom fighters... We don't know." Kaneria took to his official X handle to denounce Dar's comments, labeling them as "disgraceful" and an "open admission of state-sponsored terrorism."

In a separate X post, Kaneria expressed pride in his Hindu identity and shared his personal experience with discrimination in Pakistan. Despite receiving love from the Pakistani people, Kaneria stated that the country's rulers treated him no differently than other Hindus. "I am a Hindu — a proud one. As a Hindu, I served and played for the nation where I was born, because no matter where Hindus live in the world, they remain loyal and devoted to their country. The people of Pakistan gave me love, but its rulers treated me no differently than they have treated my Hindu brothers and sisters since Partition," he wrote on X.