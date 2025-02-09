5 Reasons why Royal Rumble 2025 was a disappointment for fans

Check out how did the anticipated Royal Rumble 2025 event fare and what went wrong. Did WWE play fair with their superstars here?

The Royal Rumble main event is one of the most awaited events in the pay-per-view of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) universe. The excitement is significant also because the rumble event marks the first showpiece event of the year for wrestling fans. However, the Royal Rumble 2025 despite having a hype train around it, turned out to be as casual and uninteresting as it could get. Here's why.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

The reigning intercontinental champion has turned around things for the better after defeating LA Knight recently. His persona is one of the most interesting but the way WWE have handled the Japanese superstar is largely disappointing after his WWE title run a couple of years ago. Shinsuke Nakamura, number 19 despite being a major heel, could last only for 3:17. While other stars like Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes and Otis were in the ring for a longer duration.

#4 Alexa Bliss

What a night it was for the Goddess of the WWE Universe. Alexa Bliss marked her return to the wrestling arena after 2 years of maternity leave. She got the loudest pop for any superstar’s recent return. But instead of giving her a longer run in the ring, Alexa Bliss was eliminated by Liv Morgan after spending 11:01 minutes. Fans were vocally disappointed in the handling of the return.

#3 Charlotte Flair

This one's hurting not only the Women division fans but the WWE universe as a whole. Charlotte Flair while marking her in-ring return overpowered all the 29 other female wrestlers who have been putting shifts day-in and day-out. However, WWE provided the ‘Queen’ treatment to Charlotte Flair by already booking her for Wrestlemania via Royal Rumble 2025.

#2 Jey Uso

The Yeet movement is set to gain further momentum in the corridors of the World Wrestling Entertainment rosters. Jey Uso shocked everyone after winning the Royal Rumble 2025 by eliminating John Cena. Fans have voiced their disappointment in WWE's decision to poster Jey Uso for the biggest night of the wrestling world. If anything, his previous Wrestlemania appearance last year against Jimmy Uso suggested that the star lacks the level to be the face of the biggest main event.

#1 John Cena

Royal Rumble 2025 was definitely an event of returns and the number 21 entrant got the second biggest pop on Sunday. What was supposed to be Cena's last rumble was marred by Jey Uso's win. Despite John Cena and Jey Uso fighting it out, the latter got the better of the former. The WWE fans are not happy with the fact that Jey Uso was chosen ahead of John Cena to mainstream the Wrestlemania event.

