Virat Kohli, the stalwart of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, had a career defining moment in the IPL 2010 clash against Deccan Chargers, that silenced his critics who questioned his adaptability to T20 format.
Virat Kohli's career defining moment in IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli is one of the most prolific batters in the history of Indian Premier League. Kohli began his IPL journey with RCB in 2008 and went on to become the heartbreak of the franchise while evolving from a talented youngster to a run-machine and inspirational.
Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter of IPL, aggregating 8326 runs, including 8 centuries and 59 fifties, at an average of 39.27 in 260 matches. During his 18-year career in IPL, Kohli had delivered a record-breaking season (IPL 2016), match-winning performances, and unforgettable partnerships, especially with Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. However, there was a match that served as a turning point of his career.
1. Breakthrough innings against Deccan Chargers
Young batter Virat Kohli’s most defining moment of his IPL career came against Deccan Chargers in the IPL 2010 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) were reduced to 68/4, Kohli walked out in the middle and joined Jacques Kallis at the crease. The duo formed a crucial 95-run stand for the fifth wicket to lift RCB from a shambolic situation before Kallis was dismissed for 68 at 163/5. Thereafter, Kohli was shortly dismissed at 172/6. Virat Kohli played an innings of 58 off 35 balls while forming a crucial stand with Kallis to help RCB post a total of 184/6. However, Kohli’s breakthrough innings went in vain as Deccan Chargers chased down 185-run target in 19.2 overs.
2. Why did the match matter most for Kohli?
Before the match against Deccan Chargers, Virat Kohli was trying to establish himself as a T20 player. Despite playing since the first edition of the IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli registered only one half-century in 32 matches and several questions were raised about his consistency and adaptability to a T20 format when Kohli was still at a nascent stage of the shortest format. With the second fifty of his IPL career, Kohli ended an 18-match drought of not scoring a half-century. His knock against Deccan Chargers was crucial for Virat Kohli to showcase his ability to thrive under pressure and he did it with utmost composure, elegant timing and ability to accelerate when required, displaying his traits that would make him one of the best T20 players in the world.
How did Virat Kohli perform in IPL 2010?
Virat Kohli had a good season in IPL 2009 compared to previous editions of the tournament, amassing 307 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 27.90 in 16 matches. However, Kohli had a breakthrough season in the following IPL season, where he emerged as the highest run-getter for Royal Challengers Bangalore, amassing 557 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 46.41 and a strike rate of 121.08 in 16 matches. This laid the foundation for his evolution into a dependable and prolific T20 batter, eventually becoming the face of RCB and one of the most consistent performers in the history of IPL.
Virat Kohli in IPL 2025
Virat Kohli is playing his 18th season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and has been in a brilliant form, amassing 322 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 64.40 and a strike rate of 140.00 . His best performance came against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur, played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 73 off 54 balls to help RCB chase down 158-run target in 18.5 overs. Virat Kohli was the Orange Cap holder in the last IPL season for being the highest run-getter, scoring 741 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 61.75 in 15 matches.