Image Credit : Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli is one of the most prolific batters in the history of Indian Premier League. Kohli began his IPL journey with RCB in 2008 and went on to become the heartbreak of the franchise while evolving from a talented youngster to a run-machine and inspirational.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter of IPL, aggregating 8326 runs, including 8 centuries and 59 fifties, at an average of 39.27 in 260 matches. During his 18-year career in IPL, Kohli had delivered a record-breaking season (IPL 2016), match-winning performances, and unforgettable partnerships, especially with Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. However, there was a match that served as a turning point of his career.