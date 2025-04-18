synopsis
GI-PKL 2025: Here's a list of players representing all men's teams in Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League 2025.
The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) 2025 brings together top-tier Kabaddi talent from around the world, and the excitement is at its peak with the official announcement of the full men’s team player lists. Representing a rich blend of regional pride and international flair, the six powerhouse teams — Punjabi Tigers, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Marathi Vultures, and Haryanvi Sharks — are stacked with elite players ready to clash in high-octane encounters. From raiders to defenders, each squad is a showcase of skill, strength, and strategy, promising fans a thrilling season of non-stop action as Kabaddi takes the global stage like never before.
Here's a look at complete list of players across men's teams
Bhojpuri Leopards
- Shiv Kumar (India): Right Raider
- Sourabh Narwal (India): All Rounder
- Ekant Mann (India): Raider
- Rohit Mor (India): All Rounder
- Nitin Lathar (India): Left Corner
- Sachin (India): Left Cover
- Vishal Deswal (India): Left Corner
- Rohit (India): All Rounder
- Nikesh Lathar (India): Raider
- Anas Khan (India): Right Raider
- Vinit Panwar (India): All Rounder
- Venkatswara Goud (India): Left Raider
- Prasad (India): All Rounder
- Swarnaraju (India): Right Cover
Calum Brendan Feenan (UK): All Rounder
- Peng Chun-Tse (Tawian): All Rounder
- Ashish Dhiman (India): All Rounder
Haryanvi Sharks
- Sandeep Kandola (India): Defender
- Amit Deswal (India): Left Raider
- Rajesh Hooda (India): Right Corner
- Ankush Yadav (India): Right Corner
- Vinay Maan (India): All Rounder
- Ankit Hooda (India): Left Raider
- Sachin (India): Right Corner
- Jai Hind (India): Right Cover
- Sachin Nehra (India): Right Raider
- Sonu Khushwa (India): Right Cover
- Dhanush (India): All Rounder
- Manhendra (India): Right Cover
- Modin (India): All Rounder
- Amos Macharia (Kenya): All Rounder
- Alexander James Ogden (UK): All Rounder
- Ankit (India): Raider
- Vicky (India): Left Raider
- Afjal Khan (India): Right Corner
Marathi Vultures
- Sunil Narwal (India): All Rounder
- Vishal Kharb (India): All Rounder
- Ashu Narwal (India): Raider
- Kapil Narwal (India): Right Cover
- Rahul Rathee (India): Right Corner
- Nikesh (India): Left Corner
- Jatin Kundu (India): Right Raider
- Ankush Sheokand (India): Left Corner
- Sahil Balyan (India): Left Corner
- Vinay Kumar (India): All Rounder
- Chetan (India): Right Corner
- Sudarshan (India): Right Cover
- Ricky Manotiya (India): Left Corner
- Kushankar (India): Raider
- Dr Darshan (India): Right Raider
- Weng Lin-Liang (Taiwan): All Rounder
- Mohit (India): Right Corner
Punjabi Tigers
- Vikash Dahiya (India): Right Corner
- Milan Dahiya (India): Right Raider
- Umesh Gill (India): Left Raider
- Hitesh Dahiya (India): Left Raider
- Ajay Mor (India): Left Corner
- Akash Narwal (India): Left Cover
- Manoj (India): Right Cover
- Ankit Dahiya (India): All Rounder
- Sawin Narwal (India): All Rounder
- Arun (India): Raider
- Lukman (India): All Rounder
- Bhupander Pal (India): Left Corner
- Tharun (India): Left Raider
- Nikhil CM (India): All Rounder
- Owen Mucheru (Kenya): All Rounder
- Daniel Izsak (Hungary): All Rounder
- Lalit Sangwan (India): All Rounder
- Lakhwinder Singh (India): All Rounder
Tamil Lions
- Ajay Chahal (India): Raider
- Parveen (India): Left Corner
- Arpit Dhull (India): Left Cover
- Parvesh Hooda (India): Right Cover
- Sachin Bidhan (India): Right Raider
- Shri Bhagwan (India): Right Raider
- Yash Hooda (India): Right Corner
- Aditya Hooda (India): Right Raider
- Mandeep Ruhal (India): Right Corner
- Rocky Yadav (India): All Rounder
- Ali Ahmad (India): Right Raider
- Harsha (India): All Rounder
- Darshan (India): All Rounder
- Niraj Sawalkar (India): All Rounder
- John Fergus Elgin Dunlop (UK): All Rounder
- Marcell Barnabas (Hungary): Raider
- Aditya Rana (India): Right Raider
Telugu Panthers
- Sawin Narwal (India): Left Raider
- Sahil Sharma (India): Right Corner
- Mayank Narwal (India): Right Cover
- Ashish Sharma (India): All Rounder
- Ravi Tomar (India): Right Raider
- Nitesh Narwal (India): Left/Right Raider
- Gourav Ahlawat (India): All Rounder
- Subhash Narwal (India): Left Cover
- Sanchit Khatri (India): Right Corner/Raider
- Nikhil Yadav (India): Right Corner/Left Raider
- Ravi Jawarkar (India): Raider
- Rukesh Bhuriya (India): All Rounder
- Naresh Kumar (India): Middle/Left Raider
- Pardeep Thakur (India): Right Corner
- Felix Li (UK): All Rounder
- Artem (Taiwan): All Rounder
- Ankit Yadav (India): Right Raider