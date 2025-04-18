synopsis

GI-PKL 2025: Here's a list of players representing all men's teams in Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League 2025.

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) 2025 brings together top-tier Kabaddi talent from around the world, and the excitement is at its peak with the official announcement of the full men’s team player lists. Representing a rich blend of regional pride and international flair, the six powerhouse teams — Punjabi Tigers, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Marathi Vultures, and Haryanvi Sharks — are stacked with elite players ready to clash in high-octane encounters. From raiders to defenders, each squad is a showcase of skill, strength, and strategy, promising fans a thrilling season of non-stop action as Kabaddi takes the global stage like never before.

Here's a look at complete list of players across men's teams

Bhojpuri Leopards

  1. Shiv Kumar (India): Right Raider
  2. Sourabh Narwal (India): All Rounder
  3. Ekant Mann (India): Raider
  4. Rohit Mor (India): All Rounder
  5. Nitin Lathar (India): Left Corner
  6. Sachin (India): Left Cover
  7. Vishal Deswal (India): Left Corner
  8. Rohit (India): All Rounder
  9. Nikesh Lathar (India): Raider
  10. Anas Khan (India): Right Raider
  11. Vinit Panwar (India): All Rounder
  12. Venkatswara Goud (India): Left Raider
  13. Prasad (India): All Rounder
  14. Swarnaraju (India): Right Cover

Calum Brendan Feenan (UK): All Rounder

  1. Peng Chun-Tse (Tawian): All Rounder
  2. Ashish Dhiman (India): All Rounder

Haryanvi Sharks

  1. Sandeep Kandola (India): Defender
  2. Amit Deswal (India): Left Raider
  3. Rajesh Hooda (India): Right Corner
  4. Ankush Yadav (India): Right Corner
  5. Vinay Maan (India): All Rounder
  6. Ankit Hooda (India): Left Raider
  7. Sachin (India): Right Corner
  8. Jai Hind (India): Right Cover
  9. Sachin Nehra (India): Right Raider
  10. Sonu Khushwa (India): Right Cover
  11. Dhanush (India): All Rounder
  12. Manhendra (India): Right Cover
  13. Modin (India): All Rounder
  14. Amos Macharia (Kenya): All Rounder
  15. Alexander James Ogden (UK): All Rounder
  16. Ankit (India): Raider
  17. Vicky (India): Left Raider
  18. Afjal Khan (India): Right Corner

Marathi Vultures

  1. Sunil Narwal (India): All Rounder
  2. Vishal Kharb (India): All Rounder
  3. Ashu Narwal (India): Raider
  4. Kapil Narwal (India): Right Cover
  5. Rahul Rathee (India): Right Corner
  6. Nikesh (India): Left Corner
  7. Jatin Kundu (India): Right Raider
  8. Ankush Sheokand (India): Left Corner
  9. Sahil Balyan (India): Left Corner
  10. Vinay Kumar (India): All Rounder
  11. Chetan (India): Right Corner
  12. Sudarshan (India): Right Cover
  13. Ricky Manotiya (India): Left Corner
  14. Kushankar (India): Raider
  15. Dr Darshan (India): Right Raider
  16. Weng Lin-Liang (Taiwan): All Rounder
  17. Mohit (India): Right Corner

Punjabi Tigers

  1. Vikash Dahiya (India): Right Corner
  2. Milan Dahiya (India): Right Raider
  3. Umesh Gill (India): Left Raider
  4. Hitesh Dahiya (India): Left Raider
  5. Ajay Mor (India): Left Corner
  6. Akash Narwal (India): Left Cover
  7. Manoj (India): Right Cover
  8. Ankit Dahiya (India): All Rounder
  9. Sawin Narwal (India): All Rounder
  10. Arun (India): Raider
  11. Lukman (India): All Rounder
  12. Bhupander Pal (India): Left Corner
  13. Tharun (India): Left Raider
  14. Nikhil CM (India): All Rounder
  15. Owen Mucheru (Kenya): All Rounder
  16. Daniel Izsak (Hungary): All Rounder
  17. Lalit Sangwan (India): All Rounder
  18. Lakhwinder Singh (India): All Rounder

Tamil Lions

  1. Ajay Chahal (India): Raider
  2. Parveen (India): Left Corner
  3. Arpit Dhull (India): Left Cover
  4. Parvesh Hooda (India): Right Cover
  5. Sachin Bidhan (India): Right Raider
  6. Shri Bhagwan (India): Right Raider
  7. Yash Hooda (India): Right Corner
  8. Aditya Hooda (India): Right Raider
  9. Mandeep Ruhal (India): Right Corner
  10. Rocky Yadav (India): All Rounder
  11. Ali Ahmad (India): Right Raider
  12. Harsha (India): All Rounder
  13. Darshan (India): All Rounder
  14. Niraj Sawalkar (India): All Rounder
  15. John Fergus Elgin Dunlop (UK): All Rounder
  16. Marcell Barnabas (Hungary): Raider
  17. Aditya Rana (India): Right Raider

Telugu Panthers

  1. Sawin Narwal (India): Left Raider
  2. Sahil Sharma (India): Right Corner
  3. Mayank Narwal (India): Right Cover
  4. Ashish Sharma (India): All Rounder
  5. Ravi Tomar (India): Right Raider
  6. Nitesh Narwal (India): Left/Right Raider
  7. Gourav Ahlawat (India): All Rounder
  8. Subhash Narwal (India): Left Cover
  9. Sanchit Khatri (India): Right Corner/Raider
  10. Nikhil Yadav (India): Right Corner/Left Raider
  11. Ravi Jawarkar (India): Raider
  12. Rukesh Bhuriya (India): All Rounder
  13. Naresh Kumar (India): Middle/Left Raider
  14. Pardeep Thakur (India): Right Corner
  15. Felix Li (UK): All Rounder
  16. Artem (Taiwan): All Rounder
  17. Ankit Yadav (India): Right Raider

