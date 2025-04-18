About the Author Sunita Iyer

A journalist by trade, a wanderer by heart, and a die-hard Gooner by soul. A journalist and content wizard with 20 years of scribbling across newsrooms like DNA, CNBC TV18, Times Now, and even the political corridors with BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, she’s covered everything from geopolitics to goalposts. An unapologetic Arsenal fan, Sunita is your go-to if you’re looking for wisdom, wit, or just someone to argue why Thierry Henry is the GOAT. First love? Test cricket. Forever love? The art of travel, music that stirs the soul, and books that open new worlds. Her mantra? Nothing is impossible; everything is IM-possible. Read More...