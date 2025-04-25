Virat Kohli: 10 iconic quotes by RCB stalwart

No cricket team in the world depends on one or two players. The team always plays to win.
Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success.
Whatever you want to do, do with full passion and work really hard towards it. Don't look anywhere else.
The bat is not a toy, it's a weapon. It gives me everything in life, which helps me to do everything on the field.
The people you choose to have around you make all the difference. My family and close friends keep me grounded.
Irrespective of whether you have talent or not, one has to work hard. Just being talented doesn't mean anything.
In the game of cricket, a hero is a person who respects the game and does not corrupt the game.
When you put passion ahead of performance, you can be successful.
I don’t follow other people’s opinions. I follow what I believe in.
You have to make sacrifices and push your limits to achieve greatness.
Sachin Tendulkar birthday: 10 inspiring quotes by God of cricket
Sachin Tendulkar birthday: 10 knocks that defined his greatness
Rohit Sharma: 10 iconic quotes of MI star batter
Trent Alexander-Arnold to Raphinha: Latest moves in transfer market