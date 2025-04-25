English

Virat Kohli: 10 iconic quotes by RCB stalwart

sports Apr 25 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:ANI
English

1. Team effort

No cricket team in the world depends on one or two players. The team always plays to win.

Image credits: ANI
English

2. Self-belief

Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success.

Image credits: ANI
English

3. Passion

Whatever you want to do, do with full passion and work really hard towards it. Don't look anywhere else.

Image credits: ANI
English

4. Bat is a weapon

The bat is not a toy, it's a weapon. It gives me everything in life, which helps me to do everything on the field.

Image credits: ANI
English

5. Family and friends

The people you choose to have around you make all the difference. My family and close friends keep me grounded.

Image credits: ANI
English

6. Talent and hard work

Irrespective of whether you have talent or not, one has to work hard. Just being talented doesn't mean anything.

Image credits: ANI
English

7. Cricket hero

In the game of cricket, a hero is a person who respects the game and does not corrupt the game.

Image credits: ANI
English

8. Passion and success

When you put passion ahead of performance, you can be successful.

Image credits: ANI
English

9. Opinion

I don’t follow other people’s opinions. I follow what I believe in.

Image credits: ANI
English

10. Pushing your limits

You have to make sacrifices and push your limits to achieve greatness.

Image credits: ANI

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: 10 inspiring quotes by God of cricket

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: 10 knocks that defined his greatness

Rohit Sharma: 10 iconic quotes of MI star batter

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Raphinha: Latest moves in transfer market