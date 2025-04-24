Image Credit : Getty

2024/25: Pope Francis passed away and Arsenal are the only English team remaining in the Champions League. Could this be a divine sign?

Pope John Paul II's love for football

Pope John Paul II was particularly fond of football, having played as a goalkeeper in his youth. He supported Cracovia, a Polish team, and English side Liverpool. In 2003, former Liverpool goalie Jerzy Dudek revealed that the Pope would often watch Liverpool's games and think of him when the team played.

A year of three popes

1978 is notable for being the "year of three popes." Pope Paul VI passed away on August 6, followed by Pope John Paul I, who had a brief reign of just 33 days.