Nottingham Forest to Man City: English teams won Champions League after every pope's death, is Arsenal next?
As the football world mourns Pope Francis, a peculiar pattern has emerged: an English team has won a major European title the same season as the last three papal passings. Could this be a sign for Arsenal's Champions League hopes?
The football world is mourning the loss of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. Pope Francis was an avid football fan and a passionate supporter of San Lorenzo de Almagro, an Argentinian side based in Buenos Aires.
A curious coincidence
Interestingly, an English team has won Europe's top domestic competition in the same season as the passing of each of the previous three popes. This has led some Arsenal supporters to feel optimistic about their team's chances in the Champions League semi-final against Paris St Germain.
1978/79: Pope John Paul I passed away on September 28, 1978, and Nottingham Forest won the European Cup.
2004/05: Pope John Paul II passed away on April 2, 2005, and Liverpool won the Champions League.
2022/23: Pope Benedict XVI passed away on December 31, 2022, and Manchester City won the Champions League.
2024/25: Pope Francis passed away and Arsenal are the only English team remaining in the Champions League. Could this be a divine sign?
Pope John Paul II's love for football
Pope John Paul II was particularly fond of football, having played as a goalkeeper in his youth. He supported Cracovia, a Polish team, and English side Liverpool. In 2003, former Liverpool goalie Jerzy Dudek revealed that the Pope would often watch Liverpool's games and think of him when the team played.
A year of three popes
1978 is notable for being the "year of three popes." Pope Paul VI passed away on August 6, followed by Pope John Paul I, who had a brief reign of just 33 days.