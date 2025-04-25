Josh Hazlewood's exceptional spell of 4/33 led RCB to an 11-run win against RR. Hazlewood played a pivotal role in breaking the momentum of RR's batting despite strong performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) seamer Josh Hazlewood delivered a match-defining spell to help his team edge past Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Hazlewood was named 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant figures of 4/33, as he used his accuracy and variations to break the back of the Royals' chase.

"First of all, it was about sticking to your strengths," Hazlewood said after the match.

"I knew the hard length was tough to hit on this wicket, mixing it up with the odd yorker, the slower balls, and the order in which to bowl them was the way to go," he added.

Hazlewood lavishes praise on RCB bowling unit

Hazlewood also praised the RCB bowling unit, highlighting how well-rounded the attack is.

"I love our bowling attack. I feel we have covered every base. Everyone has their days, and we are doing well," he said.

The Australian seamer also spoke about the surface in Bengaluru, noting its unique challenge for batters.

"The bounce is quite steep here throughout the whole tournament. Getting that score was phenomenal. I feel that was well above par and the guys did a really great job," he noted.

RCB finally breaks home-losing streak

Coming to the match, RR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. A 61-run stand between Phil Salt (26 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) and Virat kickstarted things off for RCB. Later, a 95-run stand followed between Virat, who made 70 in 42 balls, with eight fours and two sixes and Devdutt Padikkal (50 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes). Despite some quick wickets later, cameos from Tim David (23* in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) and Jitesh Sharma (20* in 10 balls, with four boundaries) powered RCB to 205/5 in 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma (2/45) was the top bowler for RR, while Jofra Archer also delivered an impressive four-over spell of 1/33.

During the run-chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (49 in 19 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (16 in 10 balls, with two sixes) put on a quickfire 52-run stand, putting RCB under pressure early on. Later, Nitish Rana (28 in 22 balls, with three fours and a six), skipper Riyan Parag (22 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (47 in 34 balls, with three fours and three sixes) kept firing, with the equation down to 18 runs in final two overs with five wickets left. However, Krunal Pandya (2/31) removed Parag and Rana timely while Josh Hazlewood (4/33) and Yash Dayal (1/33) produced a clutch performance at the death phase, securing RCB an 11-run win.

RCB is at the third spot in the points table, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. RR is in eighth spot with two wins and seven losses. They have suffered their fifth successive loss.