Chennai Super Kings are looking to replicate Royal Challengers Bangalore's stunning turnaround from IPL 2024 to keep their playoff hopes alive. CSK are currently at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in their 8 outings.

Ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming wanted his players to take inspiration from Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last IPL season to turn their around for the playoff qualification.

Chennai Super Kings are languishing at the bottom of the points with just two wins and four points from 8 outings and have a net run rate of -1.392. After MS Dhoni’s return to helm as the captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to elbow fracture, Chennai Super Kings won only one match in their last three outings. Their latest defeat came against Mumbai Indians, losing by 9 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

The five-time IPL champions are currently in a situation where they have to win the remaining matches of the ongoing IPL season in order to have realistic chances of making the playoffs. The clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium on Friday is crucial for Chennai Super Kings as a defeat would all dash their playoff hopes, while a win could reignite their campaign and gain much-needed momentum in the final leg of the tournament.

RCB’s 2024 campaign serves as blueprint for CSK

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the clash against SRH, CSK coach Stephen Fleming stated that the team is hoping to win the remaining six matches while taking a leave out off Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s campaign in the last IPL season. He further added that if the CSK does not qualify for the playoffs, then the side would work out on a roadmap for the next IPL season.

“We're still hopeful of winning 6 out of 6, and some will giggle at that, but RCB set a blueprint for that the year before," Fleming said.

“So while there's still a chance, we have one eye on making sure that we think the best players for this game coming up will play, but we're also aware that if it doesn't work out, that we've got to make the most of what has been a poor season," he added.

Chennai Super Kings’ playoff qualification chances are hanging in balance as Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are below the points table, are still in contention for the knockout stage of the ongoing IPL season. If CSK win 5 out of the remaining 6 games, their qualification for the playoffs would be determined by other results going their way and a significant improvement in NRR, which currently stands at -1.392.

The upcoming matches will be like a virtual knockout round as a defeat could dash their hopes of making the playoffs.

How RCB clinched a playoff berth in IPL 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under captaincy of Faf du Plessis, had a poor start to their campaign as they were reeling at the bottom of the points table with just one win in their 8 outings. The three-time IPL finalists' chances of qualifying for the playoff dashed as they had to win the remaining matches.

However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru stunned the cricket fans and experts with their brilliant comeback by winning six matches on the trot in order to secure their spot for the playoffs. The match against Chennai Super Kings was crucial for RCB as they had to either win the match by at least 18 runs if they posted a total of 200 runs while batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they were chasing 200 in order to have a better run rate than CSK.

And Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to pull off their playoff qualification scenario by securing 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings and qualified for the knockout by finishing 4th in the league stage of the tournament. Yash Dayal emerged as the hero for RCB as he held his nerves in the final over when CSK needed 17 off the last over in order to have a better run rate than their rival.

However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s campaign came to an end after they lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator, extending their IPL title drought for the 17th season on the trot.