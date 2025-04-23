Football transfer rumors: Alexis Mac Allister to Real Madrid? Latest updates in Europe
Top Premier League clubs are eyeing young talents as Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal make moves in the transfer market.
Race for young talents
The summer transfer window is heating up, and top European clubs are eyeing some of the world's most promising talents.
Dean Huijsen
Chelsea have taken the lead in signing Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen, as per reports. Huijsen is considering a move to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea offering a seven-year contract package. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle are also interested in the Spaniard.
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford, on loan at Aston Villa, is not ruling out a return to Manchester United. Villa have a £40m option to make his signing permanent, but Rashford's future remains uncertain ahead of the summer transfer window.
Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, 24, has addressed Real Madrid transfer rumors. In an interview with TyC Sports, he remained diplomatic, avoiding concrete comments on his future. His father previously stated Mac Allister is happy at Liverpool, amid speculation he could leave Anfield in June.
Nico Williams
Arsenal are hesitant to pursue Athletic Club's 22-year-old winger Nico Williams due to concerns over his demands. Despite Mikel Arteta being a fan, the club is wary of meeting Williams' requirements.
Franco Mastantuono
Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing River Plate's 17-year-old sensation Franco Mastantuono, who has a €45m release clause. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also admirers of the Argentine attacking midfielder.