Ancelotti out, Alonso in? Real Madrid's coaching bombshell ahead of Club World Cup
Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti and are targeting Xabi Alonso as his successor, aiming for an appointment before the FIFA Club World Cup.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid Future in Jeopardy
The pressure is mounting on Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, whose position at the helm of the Spanish giants appears increasingly untenable. While the current campaign is still in progress, Real Madrid’s hierarchy is already planning for life beyond the Italian tactician.
Ancelotti’s Struggles Under Scrutiny
Ancelotti, a seasoned veteran in European football, has not met expectations this season. From questionable tactical decisions to underwhelming results on the pitch, the 64-year-old has faced criticism on multiple fronts. While a definitive timeline for his departure is yet to be established, sources suggest that his sacking could come as early as next week. However, there remains a possibility that he will continue until the end of the season, largely due to the difficulty in securing a high-profile replacement mid-season.
Xabi Alonso Emerges as Top Target
According to a report from The Athletic, former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso has emerged as the club’s primary target to replace Ancelotti. The Spaniard, who enjoyed a glittering playing career at the Santiago Bernabéu, is currently impressing in his managerial stint at Bayer Leverkusen.
Real Madrid are said to be keen on reuniting with Alonso and are confident in his ability to lead the team, owing to his deep understanding of the club’s ethos and his growing reputation as a tactician.
Urgency to Finalise Appointment Before Club World Cup
The club is reportedly eager to finalise negotiations with Alonso and make an official announcement before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled for June 14. This tournament, which represents an opportunity for silverware and global exposure, could serve as an ideal stage for a new manager to take charge.
Leverkusen Open to Negotiations
While Alonso is currently contracted with Bayer Leverkusen, there appears to be a pathway for a smooth transition. The Bundesliga club is reportedly open to talks, thanks to a special clause in Alonso’s contract that facilitates such discussions.
Although the current timeline projects his arrival closer to early July—after the conclusion of the Club World Cup—Real Madrid remain hopeful of advancing the process and completing the formalities sooner.
Madrid Push for Early Resolution
With the clock ticking, Real Madrid’s board is pushing for clarity on the managerial front. While nothing is set in stone, all signs point toward a changing of the guard at the Santiago Bernabeu. Should negotiations with Alonso proceed without major hurdles, fans could soon witness a familiar face back in the capital, this time on the sidelines rather than the pitch.