Image Credit : Getty

According to a report from The Athletic, former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso has emerged as the club’s primary target to replace Ancelotti. The Spaniard, who enjoyed a glittering playing career at the Santiago Bernabéu, is currently impressing in his managerial stint at Bayer Leverkusen.

Real Madrid are said to be keen on reuniting with Alonso and are confident in his ability to lead the team, owing to his deep understanding of the club’s ethos and his growing reputation as a tactician.