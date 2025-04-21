Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called upon the fans to treat their remaining Premier League fixtures as cup finals as they fight to secure a Champions League spot.

With the Premier League heading towards its business end, Manchester City hold the fourth spot, with a narrow one-point advantage separating them from Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, who boast 57 points each.

Guardiola sends strong message to City fans

After a shambolic run at the end of 2024, Guardiola's side has relentlessly followed the recovery blueprint, which has helped them move into the fourth spot with five fixtures remaining. With Manchester City set to square off against Aston Villa on Tuesday night, Guardiola sent a strong message to fans as they fight for a spot in next season's UCL.

"Absolutely. After Aston Villa, the game against Wolves will be a final, then Southampton, because every game counts. But Villa are a contender to qualify for the Champions League, and when you see the game they played against my friend Luis Enrique and PSG, I was really impressed," he told reporters as quoted from Sky Sports.

"They can play a low block, but when they decide to go, with the weapons they have, the speed they have, the set-pieces, it's a final, and we need our people because I think our people want the Champions League again next season and hopefully they can wait from minute one. Sometimes we are slow, sometimes we are not playing good, but we need them desperately to support us, to make noise and being there all the time because it's a final. Absolutely, it is a final for us," he added.

Aston Villa's manager on facing Man City

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery assured that his side is ready and focused for the challenge against Manchester City, a team for which he has 'massive' respect.

"We can't stop. We are involved in our key moment in the season, and through the Premier League, we are trying to get our first objective in 38 matches playing, and tomorrow is the 34th. Man City, one of the teams contending to be in the top four or five, even to win the title, but this year is a little bit more difficult for them," he said.

"My respect for them is massive, like always, and we are ready. Every player and every worker here in Aston Villa is so, so focused on the moment we are in and tomorrow we'll prepare the match as best as possible with the players that will be available for tomorrow," he added.