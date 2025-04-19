synopsis

GI-PKL 2025: Get to know the fierce athletes representing each women's team in the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) 2025, as the complete player list for all six squads is officially revealed.

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) 2025 is not just making waves with its men’s line-up — the women’s division is equally fierce and star-studded. With the official squads now revealed, fans can gear up to witness top-tier talent across six powerhouse teams: Punjabi Tigress, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Marathi Falcons, and Haryanvi Eagles. These teams are packed with dynamic raiders, fearless defenders, and agile all-rounders, representing both regional pride and international excellence. From the fiery Tamil Lioness to the roaring Punjabi Tigress, GI-PKL 2025 is set to showcase the unstoppable rise of women in Kabaddi — promising an electrifying, action-packed season on the global stage.

Punjabi Tigress

  1. Meera Dharmshot (India): All Rounder
  2. Payal Yadav (India): Right Cover
  3. Kiran Devi (India): Left Corner
  4. Kirti Taliyan (India): Left Cover
  5. Tannu Sain (India): Right Cover
  6. Shivani Thakur (India): Left Corner
  7. Barkha Taliyan (India): Right Corner
  8. Kirti Sharma (India): Left Raider
  9. Maria Janifer (India): All Rounder
  10. Satindergit Kaur (India): Left Corner
  11. Yazhini S. (India): Right Corner
  12. Swati Mithwal (India): All Rounder
  13. Sima Pacenkaite (UK): All Rounder
  14. Georgina Bett (Kenya): All Rounder

Bhojpuri Leopardess

  1. Meena Kadyan (India): Left Corner
  2. Seema Sehrawat (India): All Rounder
  3. Kamlesh Jyani (India): Left Cover
  4. Khushi Chahal (India): Right Corner
  5. Sapna Premshankar Yadav (India): All Rounder
  6. Vanshika Taliyan (India): Left Cover
  7. Navjoot Kaur (India): Left Cover
  8. Aman Devi (India): Raider
  9. Maria Risy (India): Raider
  10. Sindhuja Rani (India): All Rounder
  11. Tannu Badyal (India): Right Cover
  12. Tanu Taliyal (India): Right Raider
  13. Mkungu Ashura Ally (Tanzania): All Rounder
  14. Alma Eszter Nemeth (Hungary): All Rounder

Telugu Cheetahs

  1. Sonu Sehrawat (India): All Rounder
  2. Anisha Punia (India): Right Cover
  3. Meena Chahar (India): Left Cover
  4. Preeti Bibyan (India): Raider
  5. Anju Chahal (India): Right Cover
  6. Ananthi M. (India): All Rounder
  7. Nikita Soni (India): Left Corner
  8. Ritu Dahiya (India): Right Raider
  9. Geeta Thakur (India): Left Corner
  10. Prachi Taliyan (India): Raider
  11. Monika Pachar (India): Left Raider
  12. Sarika Yadav (India): All Rounder
  13. Hildah Lumala Wambani (Kenya): All Rounder
  14. Rachana Devi (India): All Rounder

Tamil Lioness

  1. Suman Gurjar (India): Raider
  2. Tannu Dhankhad (India): All Rounder
  3. Navneet Dalal (India): Left Corner
  4. Vasantha M. (India): Right Corner
  5. Tona Bibyan (India): All Rounder
  6. Lovepreet Kaur (India): Left Corner
  7. Mamta Nehra (India): Left Cover
  8. Rachna Vilas (India): Raider
  9. Priyanka Bhargav (India): Right Corner
  10. Selva Rebhika (India): Right Cover/Left Cover
  11. Ritika Dalal (India): Right Raider
  12. Kamaljit Kaur (India): All Rounder
  13. Damary Agnes Namayi (Kenya): All Rounder
  14. Tsz Lam (Hong Kong): All Rounder

Marathi Falcons

  1. Tannu Sharma (India): All Rounder
  2. Sarita Sangwan (India): All Rounder
  3. Parveen Sharma (India): Right Raider
  4. Saniya Beniwal (India): All Rounder
  5. Diksha Yadav (India): Right Cover
  6. Neelam Thakur (India): Left Raider
  7. Ancy Ritika (India): Left Corner
  8. Arul Santhiya (India): All Rounder
  9. Madina Khan (India): Left Corner
  10. Kiran Darogha (India): Raider
  11. Muskan Kumari (India): Raider
  12. Suman K. (India): Right Cover
  13. Saidi Fatuma Mohamed (Tanzania): All Rounder
  14. Fruzsina (Hungary): All Rounder

Haryanvi Eagles

  1. Sakshi Sain (India): Right Raider
  2. Renu Sura (India): Left Corner
  3. Supna Sansi (India): All Rounder
  4. Amitha P (India): Left Corner
  5. Anjali Dahiya (India): Right Cover
  6. Urmila Mehra (India): Raider
  7. Kashish Antil (India): Left Corner
  8. Muskan Raikwar (India): Right Corner
  9. Shefali Yadav (India): Left Cover
  10. Indira Rohini (India): All Rounder
  11. Poonam Siwach (India): All Rounder
  12. Manisha Devi (India): Right Cover
  13. Lreen Atieno Otieno (Kenya): All Rounder
  14. Zita Korber (Hungary): All Rounder

