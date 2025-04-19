synopsis
GI-PKL 2025: Get to know the fierce athletes representing each women's team in the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) 2025, as the complete player list for all six squads is officially revealed.
The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) 2025 is not just making waves with its men’s line-up — the women’s division is equally fierce and star-studded. With the official squads now revealed, fans can gear up to witness top-tier talent across six powerhouse teams: Punjabi Tigress, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Marathi Falcons, and Haryanvi Eagles. These teams are packed with dynamic raiders, fearless defenders, and agile all-rounders, representing both regional pride and international excellence. From the fiery Tamil Lioness to the roaring Punjabi Tigress, GI-PKL 2025 is set to showcase the unstoppable rise of women in Kabaddi — promising an electrifying, action-packed season on the global stage.
Punjabi Tigress
- Meera Dharmshot (India): All Rounder
- Payal Yadav (India): Right Cover
- Kiran Devi (India): Left Corner
- Kirti Taliyan (India): Left Cover
- Tannu Sain (India): Right Cover
- Shivani Thakur (India): Left Corner
- Barkha Taliyan (India): Right Corner
- Kirti Sharma (India): Left Raider
- Maria Janifer (India): All Rounder
- Satindergit Kaur (India): Left Corner
- Yazhini S. (India): Right Corner
- Swati Mithwal (India): All Rounder
- Sima Pacenkaite (UK): All Rounder
- Georgina Bett (Kenya): All Rounder
Bhojpuri Leopardess
- Meena Kadyan (India): Left Corner
- Seema Sehrawat (India): All Rounder
- Kamlesh Jyani (India): Left Cover
- Khushi Chahal (India): Right Corner
- Sapna Premshankar Yadav (India): All Rounder
- Vanshika Taliyan (India): Left Cover
- Navjoot Kaur (India): Left Cover
- Aman Devi (India): Raider
- Maria Risy (India): Raider
- Sindhuja Rani (India): All Rounder
- Tannu Badyal (India): Right Cover
- Tanu Taliyal (India): Right Raider
- Mkungu Ashura Ally (Tanzania): All Rounder
- Alma Eszter Nemeth (Hungary): All Rounder
Telugu Cheetahs
- Sonu Sehrawat (India): All Rounder
- Anisha Punia (India): Right Cover
- Meena Chahar (India): Left Cover
- Preeti Bibyan (India): Raider
- Anju Chahal (India): Right Cover
- Ananthi M. (India): All Rounder
- Nikita Soni (India): Left Corner
- Ritu Dahiya (India): Right Raider
- Geeta Thakur (India): Left Corner
- Prachi Taliyan (India): Raider
- Monika Pachar (India): Left Raider
- Sarika Yadav (India): All Rounder
- Hildah Lumala Wambani (Kenya): All Rounder
- Rachana Devi (India): All Rounder
Tamil Lioness
- Suman Gurjar (India): Raider
- Tannu Dhankhad (India): All Rounder
- Navneet Dalal (India): Left Corner
- Vasantha M. (India): Right Corner
- Tona Bibyan (India): All Rounder
- Lovepreet Kaur (India): Left Corner
- Mamta Nehra (India): Left Cover
- Rachna Vilas (India): Raider
- Priyanka Bhargav (India): Right Corner
- Selva Rebhika (India): Right Cover/Left Cover
- Ritika Dalal (India): Right Raider
- Kamaljit Kaur (India): All Rounder
- Damary Agnes Namayi (Kenya): All Rounder
- Tsz Lam (Hong Kong): All Rounder
Marathi Falcons
- Tannu Sharma (India): All Rounder
- Sarita Sangwan (India): All Rounder
- Parveen Sharma (India): Right Raider
- Saniya Beniwal (India): All Rounder
- Diksha Yadav (India): Right Cover
- Neelam Thakur (India): Left Raider
- Ancy Ritika (India): Left Corner
- Arul Santhiya (India): All Rounder
- Madina Khan (India): Left Corner
- Kiran Darogha (India): Raider
- Muskan Kumari (India): Raider
- Suman K. (India): Right Cover
- Saidi Fatuma Mohamed (Tanzania): All Rounder
- Fruzsina (Hungary): All Rounder
Haryanvi Eagles
- Sakshi Sain (India): Right Raider
- Renu Sura (India): Left Corner
- Supna Sansi (India): All Rounder
- Amitha P (India): Left Corner
- Anjali Dahiya (India): Right Cover
- Urmila Mehra (India): Raider
- Kashish Antil (India): Left Corner
- Muskan Raikwar (India): Right Corner
- Shefali Yadav (India): Left Cover
- Indira Rohini (India): All Rounder
- Poonam Siwach (India): All Rounder
- Manisha Devi (India): Right Cover
- Lreen Atieno Otieno (Kenya): All Rounder
- Zita Korber (Hungary): All Rounder