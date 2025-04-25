Image Credit : ANI

Virat Kohli has been a stalwart for Royal Challengers Bengaluru ever since his signing at the IPL 2008. Kohli has played a pivotal role not only in the success of the franchise but also in shaping its identity, becoming the face of the RCB with his unwavering dedication, fierce leadership, and consistent performance over the years.

Kohli is currently playing his 18th IPL season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where is the leading run-getter for the side with 392 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 144.11 in 9 matches. Virat Kohli holds the distinction of being the highest run-getter for a single IPL team, amassing 8376 runs, including 8 centuries and 60 fifties, at an average of 39.42 in 261 matches.

However, Virat Kohli was not the initial choice for RCB at the IPL 2008 Auction. Here’s how the star batter eventually joined the franchise.