Did you know? Virat Kohli was not RCB’s first choice at the IPL 2008 auction
Virat Kohli's journey with RCB began unexpectedly, not as their first choice but a draft pick. Despite initially struggles in IPL, RCB placed faith in Kohli, which was paid off by transforming himself into one of the most prolific IPL batters.
Virat Kohli's unexcepted IPL journey with RCB
Virat Kohli has been a stalwart for Royal Challengers Bengaluru ever since his signing at the IPL 2008. Kohli has played a pivotal role not only in the success of the franchise but also in shaping its identity, becoming the face of the RCB with his unwavering dedication, fierce leadership, and consistent performance over the years.
Kohli is currently playing his 18th IPL season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where is the leading run-getter for the side with 392 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 144.11 in 9 matches. Virat Kohli holds the distinction of being the highest run-getter for a single IPL team, amassing 8376 runs, including 8 centuries and 60 fifties, at an average of 39.42 in 261 matches.
However, Virat Kohli was not the initial choice for RCB at the IPL 2008 Auction. Here’s how the star batter eventually joined the franchise.
Virat Kohli’s rise as U19 World Cup winning captain
Virat Kohli first shot to fame when he led Team India to their U19 World Cup triumph in 2008, defeating South Africa in the final. His status as the future captain of Team India began to make buzz in the national headlines, earning praise for his aggressive leadership and clutch performance under pressure. Kohli was the second leading run-getter for India after Tanmay Srivastava and the third overall, amassing 235 runs, including a century, at an average of 47 in 6 matches. He led the team from the front with his leadership and fearless attitude, taking bold decisions that helped turn the tide in India’s favour.
RCB targeted Manish Pandey as their first choice
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Royal Challengers Bangalore) was not targeting Virat Kohli as their first choice despite captaining Team India at the 2008 U19 World Cup. Instead, their primary interest was Manish Pandya, who was Kohli’s teammate in the tournament. All 8 franchises sent their scouting teams to South Africa to identify and sign emerging, RCB approached Manish, who expressed his interest to join the team. However, on the day of signing, Manish was approached by other franchises with perks and benefits, which he communicated to RCB. The situation led to BCCI come up with U19 draft system to ensure fair and transparent allocation of players among franchises.
RCB picked Virat Kohli through U19 draft
Virat Kohli was not part of the main auction as the BCCI had allocated a separate draft system for the U19 players. After the main auction, which included top Indian stars and senior international players, the franchises were asked to pick players from a pool U19 world cup winning squad in a predetermined order. Manish Pandya, who was RCB’s first choice, was picked by Mumbai Indians. Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to go for Virat Kohli for a base price of ₹12 lakh.
Vijay Mallaya on his inner instinct behind bidding Kohli
After RCB picked Virat Kohli from the U19 draft at the IPL 2008 Auction, former owner of the franchise Vijay Mallaya took to X handle and stated that he could not have made better choices than bidding for RCB and Virat Kohli.
"When I bid for the RCB franchise and I bid for Virat, my inner instinct told me that I could not have made better choices. My inner instinct tells me that RCB have the best chance to go for the IPL Trophy. Onward and Upward. Best of luck," Mallya posted on X.
Virat Kohli endured a struggling period
After being picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli was not able to make an impact as he aggregated just 718 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 21.75 in 45 matches. Many questioned his adaptability to the T20 format. Despite Kohli endured a struggling period for the three reasons, RCB decided to retain the then U19 World Cup winning captain. RCB retained only Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2011 Auction while letting go of star players, including Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Jacques Kallis, and others.
Virat Kohli’s breakthrough season
Virat Kohli had a breakthrough season in the IPL 2011, where he emerged as the highest run-getter for Royal Challengers Bangalore, amassing 557 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 46.41 and a strike rate of 121.08 in 16 matches. Kohli’s most successful season came in 2016, which was a record-breaking for star batter, amassing 973 runs, including 4 fifties and 7 centuries, at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03 in 16 matches. Over the last 15 seasons, Virat Kohli has been a consistent performer for RCB and led the side to 2016 IPL final, where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.