Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract with Liverpool, extending his stay until 2027. The captain expressed his joy and pride, while fans celebrated the news on social media.

Liverpool has secured the future of its captain, Virgil van Dijk, with the defender signing a new contract that will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2027. This move follows a similar deal for Mohamed Salah.

Van Dijk, who has made 313 appearances for Liverpool and won every major trophy with the club, expressed his joy and pride at extending his contract. "I'm very happy, very proud," he said. "There are so many emotions that go through my head right now speaking about it. It's a proud feeling, it's a feeling of joy. It's just incredible."

Liverpool fans are overjoyed as the Reds managed to keep two of their most important players and X is abuzz with reactions. Here are some of the reactions:

"The greatest to ever do it Virgil Van Djik", a fan posted on X. "He always said he was calm...Calm as you like...He's Virgil van Djik....", said another.

The Dutch defender's journey at Liverpool has been highly successful, and he is set to lift his second Premier League title, and first as captain, in the coming weeks. Liverpool currently sits 11 points clear of its nearest rivals with just seven games remaining, making the title seem within reach.

Van Dijk's contract extension is a testament to his importance to the team and his continued commitment to the club. He has been a key player for Liverpool since joining in January 2018, and his leadership has played a significant role in the team's success.