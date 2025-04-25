NFL Draft 2025: Top 5 Picks from the American Football Event
The NFL draft 2025 showed teams making strategic selections to strengthen their rosters. Here's a look at the top 5 picks.
5. Cleveland Browns: DT Mason Graham (Michigan)
The browns focused on strengthening their defense with Mason Graham. His prowess in stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback adds depth to Cleveland's defensive line.
4. New England Patriots - OT Will Campbell (LSU)
Prioritizing protection for their quarterback, the patriots picked Will Campbell. His strength and technique are expected to provide depth to New England's offensive line.
3. New York Giants - DE Abdul Carter (Penn State)
The giants bolstered their defense by selecting Abdul Carter. He is known for his pass-rushing abilities. Carter is expected to improve the Giants' defensive front.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars - CB/WR Travis Hunter (Colorado)
In an excellent move, the Jaguars acquired Travis Hunter, who is a two-way player. His versatility is expected to make an immediate impact on both offense and defense.
1. Tennessee Titans - QB Cam Ward (Miami)
The titans picked Cam Ward, aiming to rejuvenate their offense. Ward's strong arm and movement make him a promising prospect to lead Tennessee's future.