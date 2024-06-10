Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dream is to win Roland Garros, Wimbledon': 12-yr-old Alcaraz's video after French Open feat goes viral -WATCH

    At just 21 years old, Carlos Alcaraz has made tennis history by becoming the youngest man ever to win Grand Slam titles on clay, grass, and hard courts. His victories at Roland Garros and Wimbledon mark a remarkable journey from a young dreamer to a tennis prodigy, inspiring fans worldwide with his talent and determination.

    Tennis 'Dream is to win Roland Garros, Wimbledon': 12-yr-old Alcaraz's video after French Open feat goes viral -WATCH
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz, at just 21 years old, has etched his name into the annals of tennis history by becoming the youngest man ever to win a Grand Slam title on all three playing surfaces: hard court, clay, and grass.

    What he’s achieved in his young career is nothing short of extraordinary, and yet, Carlos Alcaraz is only getting started.

    Twelve-year-old Carlos Alcaraz once said, "My dream is to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon one day." Today, at 21, Carlitos has not only fulfilled that dream but has done so in emphatic style, clinching victories at both the French Open and Wimbledon.

    From a young boy dreaming big to a formidable force on the tennis court, Alcaraz’s journey has been nothing short of inspirational. His meteoric rise to tennis stardom has captured the hearts of fans around the world.

    Carlos Alcaraz’s latest feat marks a historic moment in tennis history. His ability to dominate on all surfaces showcases his versatility and skill, setting him apart as one of the brightest talents in the sport today.

    As we reflect on his journey, it’s clear that the boy in the video had every reason to dream big. Carlos Alcaraz has a lot to be proud of, and the world of tennis eagerly awaits what this young champion will achieve next.

    Also Read: Alcaraz beats Zverev to clinch maiden French Open title; ends Nadal-Djokovic's 9-year reign at Roland Garros

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
