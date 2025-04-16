GI-PKL 2025 is a global Kabaddi league featuring men’s and women’s teams from 15 countries, kicking off on April 18 with daily tripleheaders in Gurugram.

Kabaddi is going global and how! The much-awaited Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) 2025 is all set to begin with much fanfare from April 18, promising action-packed evenings and a festival of sport that celebrates Indian roots across borders.

Held at Gurugram University, the inaugural season of GI-PKL will witness elite Kabaddi talent from 15 countries battle it out in both men's and women's categories. With a packed schedule that includes tripleheaders every evening, the league is designed to keep fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The tournament is backed by DafaNews as its title sponsor, with broadcast rights jointly held by DafaNews and Sony Networks, ensuring that fans across India can tune in live on TV or stream the matches online.

Complete Entertainment with Daily Tripleheaders

GI-PKL isn't just another addition to the Kabaddi calendar — it's an ambitious attempt to foster a global Kabaddi community by bringing diaspora and international talent onto a single stage. The format ensures daily tripleheaders, offering a high-octane lineup for fans every evening through April.

Opening Day Fixtures (April 18, 2025):

Tamil Lions vs Punjabi Tigers (Men)

Haryanvi Sharks vs Telugu Panthers (Men)

Marathi Vultures vs Bhojpuri Leopards (Men)

Where to Watch:

TV (India): Sony Networks

Live Streaming: DafaNews

Tournament Schedule:

Apr 18, 2025

Tamil Lions vs Punjabi Tigers Men

Haryanvi Sharks vs Telugu Panthers Men

Marathi Vultures vs Bhojpuri Leopards Men

Apr 19, 2025

Marathi Falcons vs Telugu Cheetahs Women

Punjabi Tigress vs Bhojpuri Leopardess Women

Haryanvi Eagles vs Tamil Lioness Women

Apr 20, 2025

Telugu Panthers vs Tamil Lions Men

Punjabi Tigers vs Marathi Vultures Men

Bhojpuri Leopards vs Haryanvi Sharks Men

Apr 21, 2025

Haryanvi Eagles vs Bhojpuri Leopardess Women

Marathi Falcons vs Tamil Lioness Women

Telugu Cheetahs vs Punjabi Tigress Women

Apr 22, 2025

Marathi Vultures vs Tamil Lions Men

Bhojpuri Leopards vs Telugu Panthers Men

Punjabi Tigers vs Haryanvi Sharks Men

Apr 23, 2025

Tamil Lioness vs Telugu Cheetahs Women

Marathi Falcons vs Bhojpuri Leopardess Women

Punjabi Tigress vs Haryanvi Eagles Women

Apr 24, 2025

Bhojpuri Leopards vs Tamil Lions Men

Punjabi Tigers vs Telugu Panthers Men

Marathi Vultures vs Haryanvi Sharks Men

Apr 25, 2025

Haryanvi Eagles vs Marathi Falcons Women

Telugu Cheetahs vs Bhojpuri Leopardess Women

Punjabi Tigress vs Tamil Lioness Women

Apr 26, 2025

Haryanvi Sharks vs Tamil Lions Men

Punjabi Tigers vs Bhojpuri Leopards Men

Marathi Vultures vs Telugu Panthers Men

Apr 27, 2025

Punjabi Tigress vs Marathi Falcons Women

Telugu Cheetahs vs Haryanvi Eagles Women

Bhojpuri Leopardess vs Tamil Lioness Women

Apr 28, 2025

TBC A vs TBC B Men

TBC A vs TBC B Men

Apr 29, 2025

TBC A vs TBC B Women

TBC A vs TBC B Women

Apr 30, 2025

TBC A vs TBC B Men

TBC A vs TBC B Women

A Celebration of Culture and Competition

With teams like Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, Bhojpuri Leopards, and Telugu Cheetahs among others, GI-PKL 2025 blends regional pride with international representation. The women's edition also features strong line-ups, bringing equality and excitement to center stage.

GI-PKL 2025 isn't just about competition — it’s about connecting communities, celebrating culture, and taking India’s traditional sport to the world.

Let the games begin!