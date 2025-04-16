synopsis
GI-PKL 2025 is a global Kabaddi league featuring men’s and women’s teams from 15 countries, kicking off on April 18 with daily tripleheaders in Gurugram.
Kabaddi is going global and how! The much-awaited Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) 2025 is all set to begin with much fanfare from April 18, promising action-packed evenings and a festival of sport that celebrates Indian roots across borders.
Held at Gurugram University, the inaugural season of GI-PKL will witness elite Kabaddi talent from 15 countries battle it out in both men's and women's categories. With a packed schedule that includes tripleheaders every evening, the league is designed to keep fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.
The tournament is backed by DafaNews as its title sponsor, with broadcast rights jointly held by DafaNews and Sony Networks, ensuring that fans across India can tune in live on TV or stream the matches online.
Complete Entertainment with Daily Tripleheaders
GI-PKL isn't just another addition to the Kabaddi calendar — it's an ambitious attempt to foster a global Kabaddi community by bringing diaspora and international talent onto a single stage. The format ensures daily tripleheaders, offering a high-octane lineup for fans every evening through April.
Opening Day Fixtures (April 18, 2025):
Tamil Lions vs Punjabi Tigers (Men)
Haryanvi Sharks vs Telugu Panthers (Men)
Marathi Vultures vs Bhojpuri Leopards (Men)
Where to Watch:
TV (India): Sony Networks
Live Streaming: DafaNews
Tournament Schedule:
Apr 18, 2025
Tamil Lions vs Punjabi Tigers Men
Haryanvi Sharks vs Telugu Panthers Men
Marathi Vultures vs Bhojpuri Leopards Men
Apr 19, 2025
Marathi Falcons vs Telugu Cheetahs Women
Punjabi Tigress vs Bhojpuri Leopardess Women
Haryanvi Eagles vs Tamil Lioness Women
Apr 20, 2025
Telugu Panthers vs Tamil Lions Men
Punjabi Tigers vs Marathi Vultures Men
Bhojpuri Leopards vs Haryanvi Sharks Men
Apr 21, 2025
Haryanvi Eagles vs Bhojpuri Leopardess Women
Marathi Falcons vs Tamil Lioness Women
Telugu Cheetahs vs Punjabi Tigress Women
Apr 22, 2025
Marathi Vultures vs Tamil Lions Men
Bhojpuri Leopards vs Telugu Panthers Men
Punjabi Tigers vs Haryanvi Sharks Men
Apr 23, 2025
Tamil Lioness vs Telugu Cheetahs Women
Marathi Falcons vs Bhojpuri Leopardess Women
Punjabi Tigress vs Haryanvi Eagles Women
Apr 24, 2025
Bhojpuri Leopards vs Tamil Lions Men
Punjabi Tigers vs Telugu Panthers Men
Marathi Vultures vs Haryanvi Sharks Men
Apr 25, 2025
Haryanvi Eagles vs Marathi Falcons Women
Telugu Cheetahs vs Bhojpuri Leopardess Women
Punjabi Tigress vs Tamil Lioness Women
Apr 26, 2025
Haryanvi Sharks vs Tamil Lions Men
Punjabi Tigers vs Bhojpuri Leopards Men
Marathi Vultures vs Telugu Panthers Men
Apr 27, 2025
Punjabi Tigress vs Marathi Falcons Women
Telugu Cheetahs vs Haryanvi Eagles Women
Bhojpuri Leopardess vs Tamil Lioness Women
Apr 28, 2025
TBC A vs TBC B Men
TBC A vs TBC B Men
Apr 29, 2025
TBC A vs TBC B Women
TBC A vs TBC B Women
Apr 30, 2025
TBC A vs TBC B Men
TBC A vs TBC B Women
A Celebration of Culture and Competition
With teams like Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, Bhojpuri Leopards, and Telugu Cheetahs among others, GI-PKL 2025 blends regional pride with international representation. The women's edition also features strong line-ups, bringing equality and excitement to center stage.
GI-PKL 2025 isn't just about competition — it’s about connecting communities, celebrating culture, and taking India’s traditional sport to the world.
Let the games begin!