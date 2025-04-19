- Home
The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League kicked off in Gurugram with Punjabi Tigers, Haryanvi Sharks, and Marathi Vultures registering impressive wins on the opening day on Friday.
GI-PKL 2025 opening day results
The inaugural edition of the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) got off to a thrilling start at Gurugram University on Friday, with Punjabi Tigers, Haryanvi Sharks and Marathi Vultures clinching victories in their opening matches of the men's competition.
Tigers edge Lions in nail-biting opener
In the tournament opener, Punjabi Tigers edged past Tamil Lions 33-31 in a closely fought contest. Despite Tamil Lions recording more raid points (19), the Tigers showcased superior defensive prowess, scoring 13 tackle points and earning two all-outs. Their composure in the dying minutes helped them seal a narrow win and open their campaign on a high.
Sharks outlast Panthers in high-scoring thriller
The second encounter was a high-octane thriller as Haryanvi Sharks beat Telugu Panthers 47-43. Both sides matched each other in raids and tackles, but the Sharks pulled ahead thanks to four extra points and a game-changing super raid. The Panthers fought back with four super tackles, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Sharks from snatching victory.
Vultures dominate Leopards in one-sided affair
The final match of the day saw Marathi Vultures demolish Bhojpuri Leopards 42-21 in a one-sided affair. The Vultures dominated defensively, racking up 22 tackle points and executing five super tackles. Their relentless pressure forced four all-outs on the Leopards, who struggled to find any rhythm throughout the match.
GI-PKL inaugurated in Gurugram
The GI-PKL was inaugurated earlier in the day by Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam. Also present were D. Suresh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana; Kanthi D. Suresh, President of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) and acting president of World Kabaddi; and Ashok Das.
A first-of-its-kind global kabaddi league
The 13-day kabaddi league, a first-of-its-kind global franchise-based tournament featuring both men's and women's teams, will culminate in the finals on April 30. The league stage will continue till April 27, followed by men’s semifinals on April 28 and women’s semifinals on April 29.
Women’s matches begin April 19
In a landmark move, GI-PKL will also see women athletes compete at the same level as their male counterparts, with representation from across Asia, Europe, and Africa. The women's matches begin on Saturday, April 19, with Marathi Falcons set to face Telugu Cheetahs in the curtain-raiser.
Participating teams
Men’s Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, Haryanvi Sharks
Women’s Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, Haryanvi Eagles