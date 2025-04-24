Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Fancode halted its live stream of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in India. Terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam is considered one of the deadliest in the region since 2019.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian live streaming platform, Fancode, has decided to suspend the live telecast of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in India as a mark of protest and solidarity with the victims of the attack.

Terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam has been considered one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, killing 28 tourists, including two foreign nationals and injuring 17 people by terrorists. The tourists were picnicking in Baisaran meadows when the terrorists emerged from the dense forest in the Kashmir Valley and began open fire on civilians, reportedly based on religion.

The gruesome tragedy sent shockwaves across India and received widespread condemnation from the global leaders, including the US president Donald Trump, Russia president Vladimir Putin, and France president Emmauel Macron, Italy prime minister Giorgia Meloni, China president Jinping Xi, and others, who expressed solidarity with the victims and called for united effort to combat all forms of terrorism.

Fancode was official broadcaster for PSL

Fancode, a product of Dream 11, was an official broadcaster of Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. However, the live streaming platform suspended the remaining matches of the tournament in the wake of a gruesome tragedy that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. There has been no official statement or confirmation from Fancode to suspend streaming of IPL 2025, but the reports suggested that live streaming have taken the decision to stop airing the matches of the tournament.

The reports further suggested that Fancode has removed all the highlights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 from the feed, including match clips, players’ interviews, and promotional content as part of its stand against Pahalgam Terror Attack. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has maintained silence over the issue, but several Indian users lauded Fancode’s decision to suspend broadcasting of matches of Pakistan Super League.

Before suspending the streaming of PSL matches in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, the Fancode broadcasted 13 matches of the tournament, with the last match being between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United. The move by Fancode is expected to hit Pakistan Cricket Board significantly as the viewership is bound to be dropped.

PM Narendra Modi vows of strong response to Pahalgar Terror Attack

Speaking at a public rally in Bihar a couple of days after the Pahalgam Terror Attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that India would give a strong response not only to the gruesome tragedy in Kashmir but also to end terrorism.

“I say to the whole world — India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth,” Modi said in a rally in Bihar’s Madhubani.

“Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve,” he added.

Meanwhile, the all-party meeting took place in New Delhi on the Pahalgar Terror Attack to formulate a united political front to counter terrorism and support the victims’ families in their time of grief. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had chaired the meeting, which Home Minister Amit Shah had added. Amit Shah travelled to Jammu and Kashmir to take a stock of the situation following a tragedy on Tuesday and briefed PM Modi about the situation in a meeting held on April 23.