English

Football transfer rumours: Saka to Osimhen- Big updates

sports Apr 21 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
English

Bukayo Saka

Real Madrid are willing to make a huge bid for Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka if Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo leaves Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Image credits: Getty
English

Mason Greenwood

Marseille striker Mason Greenwood is on the target list of Liverpool for the summer signing as the club is reportedly ready to pay £68.6m to get him on the board.

Image credits: Getty
English

Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez is considering his future with Atletico Madrid after he was reportedly disappointed with the team's poor performance in the ongoing season.

Image credits: Getty
English

Andre Onana

Manchester United are aiming for a bid £20 m to sell goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has received interest from Saudi Arabia.

Image credits: Getty
English

Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have expressed their willingness to pay £51.4m to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window. He is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

Image credits: Getty
English

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is willing to take the pay cut to join Barcelona from the Etihad Stadium despite the doubts over Spanish giants' interest to sign him.

Image credits: Getty
English

Alejandro Garnacho

Napoli are very much adamant to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho in the summer transfer window after failure of talks with him in January.

Image credits: Getty
English

Anthony Elanga

Nottingham Forest are ready to listen to offers over £42.9m for winger Anthony Elanga, who is being tracked by and attracted interest from Manchester United.

Image credits: Getty
English

Xavi Simons

Manchester United have launched a bid of £115.7m to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons in the summer transfer window.

Image credits: Getty
English

Andrey Santos

Bayern Munich want to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who is also being strongly targeted by AC Milan.

Image credits: Getty

BCCI Central Contracts list: Comebacks, upgrades and new faces

Rohit Sharma: MI star batter’s top 5 IPL knocks vs CSK at Wankhede

Rishabh Pant: 5 key factors behind LSG skipper's struggle in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli: RCB star batter's top 5 IPL knocks vs PBKS