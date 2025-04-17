A heated exchange unfolded at halftime between Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the Champions League quarter-final second leg. The confrontation occurred after Saka missed a penalty attempt in the first half, opting for a Panenka-style shot that was saved by Thibaut Courtois. As the players headed to the tunnel, Carvajal approached Saka, grabbing his arm and whispering something in his ear. When Saka tried to walk away, Carvajal pulled him back, prompting an angry reaction from the Arsenal winger.

Security and Arsenal officials intervened, separating the players and allowing Saka to proceed to the tunnel. Arsenal substitute Ben White also stepped in, urging Carvajal to back off. The tension between the two players may stem from their previous encounter during the Euro 2024 final, where Carvajal marked Saka and made a "crying" gesture after a foul.

Despite the penalty miss, Saka redeemed himself in the second half, scoring a crucial goal by chipping Courtois. This helped Arsenal secure a 2-1 win on the night and a 5-1 aggregate victory, advancing them to the Champions League semi-finals. Saka expressed relief after the match, stating he was confident about scoring and viewed the penalty miss as a learning experience. Manager Mikel Arteta praised Saka's boldness and composure, joking that he wanted to "slap him" after the miss but admiring how Saka handled the situation.

Arsenal's win marked a significant milestone, as they reached the Champions League semi-finals for only the third time.