French Open 2024: How Alcaraz learnt from Djokovic upset last year to beat Sinner, seal finals berth (WATCH)

Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Alexander Zverev in the French Open 2024 final after a dramatic victory over Jannik Sinner. Overcoming cramping and learning from past defeats, Alcaraz aims to claim his third major trophy at Roland Garros, showcasing his mental and physical resilience.

Last season, one of the most highly anticipated matches of the year was the Roland Garros semi-final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard battled to take the second set and level the clash, but cramps prevented him from providing much resistance the rest of the way.

On Friday, in a thrilling five-set semi-final against Jannik Sinner, the 21-year-old once again faced cramping issues. However, this time, the No. 3 player in the PIF ATP Rankings rallied from two sets to one down to reach his first final at the clay-court major.

“The cramps in this match, it wasn't as much here as last year. But, yeah, I'm going to say I'm stronger mentally. I knew how to deal with these situations,” Alcaraz said. “I knew that the cramps are going to [go] away if I stay there. I know everything I have to do [in] the situation. But the cramping, I knew that I had to stay there. I knew that probably I had to make shorter points. So I knew much better how to do it this year than last year.”

With his victory, Alcaraz became the youngest player to reach a major final on clay, hard, and grass. He has already lifted the trophy on hard at the US Open and grass at Wimbledon.

“It’s something great. Breaking new records for me is great, a great success for me,” Alcaraz said. “Honestly, before the final it’s something that I really don't want to think about, but obviously that means that, as I said, I'm playing good tennis on every surface. That is something that I really wanted to do when I started on the Tour. So it's a great feeling, but right now, I don't want to think about it.”

Alcaraz revealed that it is unlikely fans will see him spending too much time on the practice court tomorrow if he spends any time there at all.

“Tomorrow I'm going to walk around. I mean, I don't know if I'm going to go to the court. I have to just be with my team and discuss about tomorrow,” Alcaraz said. “If I'm going to practise, if I'm not going to step here in the club. I’m probably going to go somewhere just to have a walk. I don't know. I remember in the US Open final or [at the] US Open, the last three rounds I didn't practise the day before, so I just walked around and all that stuff, so probably I'm going to do the same.”

The Spanish star will physically and mentally prepare for his championship match on Sunday against Alexander Zverev. Alcaraz is three sets away from claiming his third major trophy.

“I have a special feeling [with] this tournament, because I remember when I finished school I [would be] running to my home just to put the TV on and watch the matches here in the French Open,” Alcaraz recalled. “I watched a lot of matches. Of course, Rafa Nadal dominating this tournament for, let's say, 14, 15 years. It's something unbelievable. I wanted to put my name on that list of the Spanish players who won this tournament. Not only Rafa. Ferrero, Moya, Costa, a lot of Spanish players, legends from our sport that won this tournament, I really want to put my name on that list, as well.”

