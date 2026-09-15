France Wildfire Fury: Major Blazes Rage Across Ardèche & Pyrénées-Orientales | World News

France is battling major wildfires in two regions as flames spread across parts of Ardèche and the Pyrénées-Orientales. A major blaze in Désaignes, Ardèche, affected around 30 hectares and prompted a large aerial firefighting operation. In Opoul-Périllos, a fire spread across a military training area, burning around 36 hectares and mobilising 240 firefighters amid the risk posed by unexploded munitions. 00:00 — Major Wildfire Erupts Near Désaignes in Ardèche 01:20 — Four Canadairs Join Massive Aerial Firefighting Operation 02:40 — Second Major Fire Rages Through Opoul-périllos Military Area