Delhi-NCR is likely to see cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorms on September 15, with temperatures remaining moderate. The IMD forecast indicates a chance of showers, lightning and gusty winds across parts of the region.

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness another spell of unsettled weather on Tuesday, September 15, with cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorms expected in parts of the capital and neighbouring areas.

Delhi Weather Today: Rain and Thunderstorm Alert

According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Delhi is likely to remain generally cloudy on September 15, with showers and thunderstorms possible at several places. The latest forecast indicates a maximum temperature of around 32°C, while the minimum temperature may settle near 25°C.

The weather comes amid an active spell of monsoon activity across northwest India. IMD has warned of isolated heavy rainfall over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, along with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Residents should therefore be prepared for sudden changes in weather, particularly while commuting or travelling outdoors. Waterlogging and traffic disruptions could also occur in areas receiving intense showers.

Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: More Rain Ahead

The unsettled conditions are not expected to end immediately. Rainfall and thunderstorm activity are likely to continue across Delhi-NCR through September 16, while the region could see a broader spell of rainfall over September 16-17.

The India Meteorological Department has also indicated that the southwest monsoon could begin withdrawing from northwest India around September 19. However, rainfall activity is expected to continue in Delhi and surrounding areas before the retreat.

For commuters, carrying an umbrella and checking traffic and weather updates before stepping out would be advisable. People should also exercise caution during thunderstorms and avoid exposed areas during lightning activity.