5 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Danger of lightning strikes

Officials are urging everyone to be careful during the heavy rains and strong winds. Don't stand under trees, electric poles, or old buildings during a storm, as the risk of lightning is very high. It's best to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel. This year, the delayed southwest monsoon and El Niño effect had caused a severe rainfall deficit, but these rains are a relief. Still, people must stay cautious.