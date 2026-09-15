Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert, IMD Warns Of More Downpours
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are set for heavy rainfall as a surface trough and cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal trigger increased rain activity, prompting the IMD to issue alerts for several districts.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Big Alert: Rains to lash the Telugu states
Weather conditions in the Telugu states are getting intense. The IMD says a surface trough over Tamil Nadu and a cyclonic circulation over the Odisha-West Bengal coast are both active. This combo will bring heavy rains to AP and Telangana for the next two days, making the weather much cooler.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Gemini
Andhra Pradesh Rains Alert.. Rain forecast for Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra
The weather in Andhra Pradesh is set to change completely on Tuesday and Wednesday. The AP Disaster Management Authority says areas in Coastal Andhra and districts like Nandyal, Anantapur, Chittoor, and Tirupati in Rayalaseema will get light to moderate rain with lightning. Officials also warned of gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 km/h during the rains.
35
Image Credit : chatgpt
Heavy rains in Telangana at night
The weather department has a key update for Telangana. While the day will be hot and humid, things will change completely by evening. Central and eastern Telangana districts can expect heavy rains with thunder and lightning at night. The Met centre has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Jangaon, Hanamkonda, Warangal, and Mahabubabad. In the last 24 hours, Kondapaka in Siddipet district recorded the highest rainfall of 145.3 mm.
45
Image Credit : Google AI
Rains in Hyderabad too
The IMD has issued a rain alert for Hyderabad too. The rains that have been lashing the city for two days will likely continue today. Areas like Begumpet, Trimulgherry, and Bowenpally saw heavy showers, while roads in Marredpally, Alwal, and Secunderabad were waterlogged. Officials say the city can expect light to moderate rain with a couple of intense spells today.
55
Image Credit : Gemini
Danger of lightning strikes
Officials are urging everyone to be careful during the heavy rains and strong winds. Don't stand under trees, electric poles, or old buildings during a storm, as the risk of lightning is very high. It's best to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel. This year, the delayed southwest monsoon and El Niño effect had caused a severe rainfall deficit, but these rains are a relief. Still, people must stay cautious.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos