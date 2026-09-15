- Home
- India
- West Bengal Weather: Heavy Rain Alert In North Bengal As Bay of Bengal Low-Pressure System Intensifies
West Bengal Weather: Heavy Rain Alert In North Bengal As Bay of Bengal Low-Pressure System Intensifies
A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is bringing more rain to West Bengal, with the Met department issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy showers across several North Bengal districts.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Durga Puja is just about a month away, but the rains aren't stopping. Almost every day brings more showers, thanks to a cyclonic circulation and an active low-pressure system. All districts in the state are experiencing scattered rainfall, even if it's not heavy everywhere.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Google AI
The weather office reports that a low-pressure area over the North West Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwest, nearing the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast. Additionally, a trough line is running from Rajasthan, passing over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
35
Image Credit : X
The monsoon trough is currently active over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Because of this, North Bengal will see storms and rain for the next few days. However, South Bengal is likely to stay dry for now.
45
Image Credit : X
South Bengal will mostly have dry weather today, with a few scattered showers here and there. Districts like Purulia, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad might get light to moderate rain with some thunder. Winds could blow at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour.
55
Image Credit : Gemini
North Bengal is set for heavy rainfall today. Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar could experience heavy to very heavy showers. The Met department has put these districts on an orange alert.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos