Tamil Nadu Sewage SHOCK! Untreated Wastewater Enters Koraiyar River? | Cauvery Pollution

Tamil Nadu Sewage SHOCK! Untreated Wastewater Enters Koraiyar River?
Untreated sewage from the Panchappur Sewage Treatment Plant in Tiruchirappalli has allegedly been discharged into the Koraiyar River, which flows into the Cauvery. The alleged contamination has raised concerns among residents and farmers over water pollution, public health and agriculture. Locals are demanding immediate action to restore the treatment facility and prevent further contamination of vital water sources.
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