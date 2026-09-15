4 4 Image Credit : X/@MokshaArtsoffl

The story of Maremma movie

The story is about the village goddess, Maremma. In a village called Mahishapuram, people are dying from a plague and floods. They find an idol of Maremma and start worshipping her, which brings prosperity. Later, a special buffalo is born for the village, which the hero raises. But the buffalo escapes during a sacrifice ritual. Villains try to kill it, which would ruin the village. The plot is about whether the hero saves the buffalo. Set in Telangana, the film failed to connect emotionally with the audience. The screenplay felt choppy, and the forced Telangana dialect didn't work, making it a total disaster.