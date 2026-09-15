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Maremma Box Office: Ravi Teja’s Nephew Madhav’s Debut Film Crashes, Nears Theatres Exit
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's nephew Madhav's debut film, `Maremma`, has completely tanked at the box office. The movie is showing no signs of life and is almost out of theatres.
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Image Credit : X/@MokshaArtsoffl
Negative buzz for Maremma right from the premiere shows
Madhav Bhupathiraju, son of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's brother Raghu, made his acting debut in `Maremma`. Deepa Balu starred as the heroine. Manchala Nagaraju directed the film, which Mayur Reddy Bandaru produced under the Moksha Arts banner. The movie, also featuring Vikas Vasishta, Vinod Kumar, VS Rupalakshmi, and Dayanand Reddy, got negative reviews right from its premiere on Thursday, September 10. This badly affected its performance at the box office.
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Image Credit : X/@MokshaArtsoffl
Maremma movie's collections couldn't even cover basic expenses
Looking at `Maremma`'s collections, the premiere shows really backfired. The negative talk hit its opening day numbers hard. The film earned just ₹15 lakh on day one and dropped to ₹9 lakh on day two. From the third day, the collections crashed so badly that people joked it wasn't even earning enough for 'tea expenses'. It made only about ₹2 lakh on the following days, including Monday. If this was the situation during holidays, one can only imagine its fate on weekdays.
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Image Credit : X/@MokshaArtsoffl
Total collections of Maremma movie
In five days, `Maremma` collected a gross of ₹35 lakh, with a net collection of ₹30 lakh, according to Sacnilk. Trade analysts say this amount doesn't even cover the theatre running costs. The film's budget was reportedly around ₹7-8 crore, and the hero was paid ₹11 lakh. With poor non-theatrical returns, the movie is a huge financial loss and a massive disaster. This is a big shock for Ravi Teja's nephew. The film might be pulled from theatres by Tuesday.
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Image Credit : X/@MokshaArtsoffl
The story of Maremma movie
The story is about the village goddess, Maremma. In a village called Mahishapuram, people are dying from a plague and floods. They find an idol of Maremma and start worshipping her, which brings prosperity. Later, a special buffalo is born for the village, which the hero raises. But the buffalo escapes during a sacrifice ritual. Villains try to kill it, which would ruin the village. The plot is about whether the hero saves the buffalo. Set in Telangana, the film failed to connect emotionally with the audience. The screenplay felt choppy, and the forced Telangana dialect didn't work, making it a total disaster.
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