Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Saif-Kareena & Celebs at Ambani’s Antilia
Mumbai’s Antilia turned into a star-studded venue as Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities arrived for the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and Harbhajan Singh with family were among the guests spotted at the grand celebrations.
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