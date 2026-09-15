Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Saif-Kareena & Celebs at Ambani’s Antilia | Mumbai

Mumbai’s Antilia turned into a star-studded venue as Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities arrived for the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and Harbhajan Singh with family were among the guests spotted at the grand celebrations.