The results for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Tuesday draw on September 15, 2026, have been announced. The weekly lottery featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore and multiple other prize tiers. Winners are instructed to verify their ticket numbers with official government publications before claiming their prizes.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Tuesday weekly lottery results for September 15, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 89H 30876 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Tuesday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 89H 30876

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 30876 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 02550, 11566, 11783, 29581, 38194, 52860, 56977, 62054, 86373, 94847

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 1561, 1576, 2336, 3207, 3253, 3759, 4347, 4905, 5425, 5922

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0237, 2541, 2570, 3363, 4699, 4747, 7777, 8586, 9625, 9692

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0031, 1146, 2562, 3337, 4217, 5157, 6088, 7145, 7827, 8877, 0147, 1323, 2656, 3389, 4309, 5240, 6304, 7188, 7979, 9084, 0186, 1394, 2677, 3532, 4522, 5245, 6539, 7420, 8259, 9183, 0352, 1544, 2738, 3711, 4538, 5259, 6586, 7427, 8536, 9219, 0355, 1915, 2744, 3714, 4754, 5329, 6638, 7439, 8583, 9281, 0397, 1962, 2769, 3753, 4820, 5355, 6646, 7547, 8676, 9456, 0488, 2348, 2796, 3863, 4898, 5501, 6776, 7562, 8699, 9607, 0576, 2386, 2943, 3971, 5016, 5590, 6788, 7603, 8727, 9874, 0905, 2522, 3037, 4060, 5042, 5996, 6964, 7684, 8794, 9923, 0971, 2549, 3227, 4151, 5097, 6046, 7000, 7768, 8808, 9939

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Tuesday Weekly Lottery sheet dated September 15, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.