Gurugram Hit-and-Run: Biker Sia Demands Harshest Punishment | VIRAL News

Gurugram Hit-and-Run: Biker Sia Demands Harshest Punishment
Gurugram hit-and-run survivor Sia has spoken out after the shocking Golf Course Road incident that was captured on camera. Rejecting the accused driver’s claim that the crash was accidental, Sia has demanded the harshest punishment and said she wants the case to 'set an example.' The accused has been detained as police continue investigating the case.
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