On September 15, 2026, the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-537 lottery draw will occur at 3 pm, with results yet to be announced. This weekly lottery features a first prize of Rs 1 crore and other prize categories. Participants are advised to keep their tickets safe and await the official announcement.

The Kerala lottery buzz returns on Tuesday, September 15, with lottery enthusiasts waiting for the Sthree Sakthi SS-537 draw results. The official winning numbers have not been announced yet, and participants will have to wait for the draw to conclude before checking their tickets.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of Kerala’s weekly lottery draws conducted by the state lottery department. The draw is scheduled to take place at 3 pm today. Once the draw is completed, the winning numbers are expected to be published through the official Kerala lottery channels.

Until the results are released, ticket holders should keep their SS-537 tickets safely and check the printed ticket number carefully after the results are published. The winning numbers will be listed according to different prize categories, making it important for participants to verify their numbers against the correct prize section.

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The Sthree Sakthi SS-537 draw carries multiple prizes, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The lottery also includes second, third and other prize categories, along with consolation prizes as specified by the Kerala lottery department.

For those waiting for today's result, there is no need to rely on unverified social media posts or unofficial lists circulating before the draw. The numbers should be checked against the official result after the 3 pm draw.

The Kerala lottery results are generally released after the draw and subsequently published in the official result document. Winners must also follow the department's procedures for claiming their prize money. Winning tickets should be preserved carefully and presented as required during the claim process.

Kerala Lottery Result Today, September 15, 2026: The Sthree Sakthi SS-537 results are yet to be announced. This live update will be refreshed once the winning numbers are officially released.

Sthree Sakthi SS-537: Key Details

Lottery: Sthree Sakthi

Draw: SS-537

Date: September 15, 2026

Draw time: 3 pm

First prize: Rs 1 crore

Result status: Yet to be announced

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