On September 15, gold and silver prices remained sensitive to global markets, oil prices, and interest rate expectations. In major Indian cities, 24K gold was priced around Rs 1,54,090 per 10 grams, with silver near Rs 2,44,900 per kilogram.

Gold and silver prices are being closely watched by buyers and investors on Tuesday, September 15, as precious metals remain sensitive to movements in global markets, crude oil prices, the US dollar and expectations around interest rates.

The latest city-wise data shows that 24K gold is priced at ₹1,54,090 per 10 grams in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while Delhi is marginally higher at Rs 1,54,240 per 10 grams. For 22K gold, the rate stands at Rs 1,41,250 per 10 grams in most of these cities, compared with Rs 1,41,400 in Delhi.

In Bengaluru, today's gold rate is Rs 15,408 per gram for 24K gold and Rs 14,124 per gram for 22K gold according to Goodreturns, putting the 10-gram rates at Rs 1,54,080 and Rs 1,41,240 respectively. Another live rate tracker lists Bengaluru at Rs 15,409 and Rs 14,125 per gram, showing only a negligible difference between sources.

Gold And Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Table

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,41,400 Rs 1,54,240 Rs 2,44,900 Mumbai Rs 1,41,250 Rs 1,54,090 Rs 2,44,900 Kolkata Rs 1,41,250 Rs 1,54,090 Rs 2,44,900 Chennai Rs 1,41,250 Rs 1,54,090 Rs 2,44,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,41,250 Rs 1,54,090 Rs 2,44,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,41,250 Rs 1,54,090 Rs 2,44,900

Note: Gold and silver prices are indicative and can change during the day. Final jewellery prices may be higher after GST and making charges.

Silver prices have also remained elevated. The latest 999-purity silver rate is around Rs 2,44,900 per kilogram, or Rs 2,449 per 10 grams.

The precious-metals market is facing pressure from developments in global financial markets. Gold fell sharply on Monday, with spot gold dropping 0.8% to $4,312.59 per ounce, while silver declined 1.2%. The retreat came as higher crude oil prices and stronger US inflation data increased expectations of tighter monetary policy.

Oil prices have remained another important factor for bullion markets. Brent crude moved above $106 a barrel amid supply concerns, while rising energy costs have added to inflation worries. Higher inflation expectations can influence central-bank interest-rate decisions and, in turn, affect demand for non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Gold and silver rates can vary between cities and jewellers because of local taxes, transportation costs, demand, making charges and other components. The rates in the table are indicative and GST and jewellery-making charges are not included.