On September 15, petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities were largely stable. Rates vary significantly between cities due to differing state and local taxes. Delhi has one of the lowest petrol prices, while Hyderabad is among the most expensive. Prices in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai also remain high.

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remain largely stable on Tuesday, September 15, with motorists continuing to pay different rates depending on their state and city taxes. Fuel prices in India are revised daily, with the latest rates generally taking effect at 6 am.

Among the six major cities tracked today, Delhi continues to have one of the lowest petrol prices, while Hyderabad remains among the costliest markets for petrol. Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai also continue to record petrol prices above Rs 100 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today: City-Wise

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Note: Fuel prices can vary slightly between sources and individual outlets because of local taxes and location-specific revisions. Indian Oil also provides an official mechanism for checking petrol and diesel prices by city.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 14: Check Latest Rates Across Major Indian Cities

The difference in fuel prices between cities is largely linked to variations in state taxes, local levies and other charges. Even when the base fuel cost remains similar, these local components can lead to noticeable differences at petrol pumps.

Meanwhile, global crude oil markets are witnessing renewed volatility. Oil prices surged on Tuesday amid reports of a Saudi pipeline shutdown following attacks, with Brent crude moving above $107 a barrel.

For consumers, any sustained rise in international crude prices could put renewed attention on domestic fuel costs. However, today's city-wise petrol and diesel rates should be checked before refuelling, as prices can differ across locations within the same state.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 12: Check City-Wise Rates Amid Crude Oil Volatility