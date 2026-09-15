The results for the Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-537 lottery draw on September 15, 2026, are now available. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Participants should check their ticket numbers against the official winning list, which details prizes across several categories, including a consolation prize.

The wait is over for participants of the Sthree Sakthi SS-537 Kerala lottery. The results for Tuesday, September 15, 2026, have been announced following the scheduled draw in Kerala. Ticket holders can now check their numbers against the official result and find out whether they have won a prize.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery draw was held at 3 pm, with thousands of participants waiting for the outcome. The top prize in today's draw is Rs 1 crore, making the SS-537 result particularly significant for ticket holders across the state.

The complete winning list is released prize-wise, covering the first prize, second prize, third prize and other categories. A consolation prize is also awarded to eligible tickets matching the specified criteria. Participants should carefully compare their ticket number with the published results rather than relying only on partial lists circulating online.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-537 Lottery Result Today (Sept 15): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-537 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – SW424460

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 424460

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – SS202828

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – SP111210

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0196, 0840, 1239, 1402, 3643, 3849, 4462, 6246, 6991, 6993, 7224, 7226, 7514, 7975, 8205, 8429, 9171, 9437, 9942

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0256, 3575, 4526, 5455, 7015, 7714

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0220, 0233, 0983, 1877, 2095, 2164, 2399, 2793, 3221, 3613, 4241, 4566, 4764, 5192, 5342, 6165, 6282, 6470, 6868, 8033, 8043, 8761, 9212, 9741, 9993

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0048, 0094, 0319, 0328, 0430, 0443, 1083, 1298, 1376, 1872, 1873, 2081, 2167, 2652, 2694, 2756, 3140, 3317, 3645, 3653, 3902, 4014, 4165, 4212, 4258, 4294, 4421, 4854, 4921, 5016, 5020, 5074, 5594, 5612, 5847, 6122, 6203, 6205, 6276, 6283, 6318, 6376, 6446, 6552, 6722, 6830, 7055, 7112, 7180, 7324, 7366, 7512, 7519, 7639, 7661, 7666, 7929, 8383, 8533, 8637, 8725, 8729, 8783, 8858, 8993, 9019, 9107, 9285, 9299, 9470, 9503, 9718, 9820, 9838, 9845, 9910

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0206, 0309, 0311, 0449, 0472, 0537, 0582, 0755, 0837, 0993, 1062, 1101, 1373, 1514, 1523, 1639, 1687, 1751, 1755, 1802, 1816, 2200, 2217, 2246, 2342, 2401, 2611, 2713, 2759, 2778, 3029, 3093, 3103, 3345, 3504, 3515, 3627, 3650, 3722, 3767, 3933, 3982, 4156, 4171, 4270, 4349, 4587, 4877, 5112, 5163, 5252, 5339, 5350, 5374, 5424, 5545, 5602, 5888, 6027, 6257, 6394, 6531, 6651, 6703, 6784, 6810, 7003, 7233, 7317, 7372, 7396, 7466, 7553, 7587, 7707, 7731, 7877, 7944, 8003, 8090, 8197, 8346, 8479, 8805, 8835, 8977, 9090, 9906, 9912, 9980

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0147, 0294, 0461, 0545, 0643, 0667, 0806, 0813, 0816, 0823, 0862, 1006, 1050, 1122, 1129, 1164, 1231, 1272, 1306, 1312, 1452, 1497, 1603, 1613, 1708, 1806, 1839, 1882, 1953, 2062, 2080, 2115, 2120, 2199, 2211, 2310, 2381, 2603, 2642, 2703, 2754, 3102, 3138, 3181, 3184, 3612, 3637, 3697, 3729, 3904, 4047, 4076, 4080, 4169, 4215, 4341, 4496, 4522, 4542, 4648, 4715, 4872, 4914, 5083, 5128, 5136, 5157, 5238, 5273, 5336, 5348, 5381, 5502, 5548, 5593, 5629, 5637, 5811, 5894, 5959, 6247, 6277, 6341, 6484, 6492, 6504, 6627, 6665, 6694, 6805, 6813, 6897, 6941, 6990, 7006, 7134, 7179, 7206, 7253, 7310, 7313, 7351, 7359, 7365, 7489, 7515, 7568, 7641, 7667, 7715, 7821, 7842, 7882, 7970, 8023, 8025, 8052, 8198, 8213, 8225, 8234, 8306, 8312, 8442, 8461, 8500, 8561, 8751, 8781, 8824, 8825, 8830, 8872, 8972, 9115, 9184, 9211, 9249, 9260, 9298, 9336, 9345, 9407, 9428, 9499, 9601, 9771, 9805, 9863, 9983

The Kerala lottery department advises winners to preserve their original tickets safely after checking the results. A winning ticket must be presented for verification and prize claims must follow the department's prescribed procedures. Winners should also ensure that the details printed on their tickets match the official result before proceeding with a claim.

Those who do not find their numbers in the top prize categories should check the complete result list carefully, as the lottery includes several prize slabs. Even a number that does not appear among the headline prizes may qualify for another category.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-537 result is now available for participants to check. Ticket holders should verify their numbers using the official result publication and retain their tickets until the claim process, if applicable, is completed.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (14/09/2026): Bhagyathara BT-71 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner

Disclaimer: Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results should be verified against the official Kerala lottery publication.