6 6 Image Credit : Getty

A satellite image showing cloud cover over the Indian subcontinent

Weather experts say that rainfall is already reducing across most of India. Satellite images show that 80 to 90 percent of the country has less cloud cover, leading to clear skies. However, the monsoon might have one last active spell. Forecasts predict heavy rain between September 12 and 21 across central, south, east, and west India. After this, the monsoon will likely start withdrawing, beginning from northwest India.