Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-640 results for September 10, 2026, are out. The draw offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore, with several other rewards. Check the winning numbers, prize details, and steps to verify and claim your ticket.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-640 draw held on Thursday, September 10, 2026. The draw carries a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other cash rewards for lucky ticket holders.

Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are waiting to check their ticket numbers as the Karunya Plus KN-640 results are released. The first prize is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second and third prizes offer substantial cash rewards.

First Prize Winner Announced: Rs 1 Crore

The biggest attraction of the Karunya Plus KN-640 draw is its Rs 1 crore first prize. Ticket holders should compare their numbers carefully with the official result released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-640 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 - PR 421269

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - 421269

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - PS 362112

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - PT 284476

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 3814, 1052, 3597, 8922, 5988, 0822, 8058, 6023, 6525, 0394, 2265, 9335, 0939, 7468, 3988, 9771, 7726, 6801, 7517

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 3307, 4174, 8902, 7237, 4332, 3706

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 1184, 2423, 2430, 2643, 2991, 3404, 4412, 4429, 4447, 4705, 5626, 5882, 6571, 6852, 8628, 8632, 9214, 9731

7th Prize: Rs 500 - tba

8th Prize: Rs 200 - tba

9th Prize: Rs 100 - tba

How to Claim Your Kerala Lottery Prize

Those who win a prize must submit the original winning ticket along with valid identity proof and the required documents at the designated Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

Winners are advised to sign the reverse side of the ticket and complete the claim process within the prescribed time limit.

How to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Players can confirm their Karunya Plus KN-640 ticket numbers through:

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette

Kerala State Lotteries Department website

Official lottery result publications

Licensed lottery agents and merchants

Before claiming a prize, winners should carefully verify their ticket numbers against the official results.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-640 Lottery Result Today (September 10): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only. The website does not support or promote gambling.