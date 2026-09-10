5 5 Image Credit : Gemini

Warnings for Andhra Pradesh: Key instructions for fishermen and farmers

The low-pressure system will also clearly affect Andhra Pradesh. The Disaster Management Authority has warned that North Andhra districts will see cloudy skies, strong winds, and rain with lightning. Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Kakinada, East Godavari, and Tirupati districts are likely to get rains with thunderstorms. The sea will be very rough with 30-40 kmph winds, so fishermen are strictly told not to venture out. Farmers and the public are advised to avoid taking shelter under trees or near power poles during the rain due to the risk of lightning.