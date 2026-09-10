Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Builds In Bay of Bengal
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rains to the Telugu states for the next four days. The weather department has already issued a yellow alert for several districts
15
Image Credit : Chatgpt
Rains to lash AP and Telangana for the next 4 days
The rains have started again in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that due to weather changes in the Bay of Bengal, widespread rains are expected for the next four days. It will start with moderate showers on Thursday, followed by three days of heavy downpours in many districts from Friday. The IMD has issued warnings accordingly.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Google AI
Low pressure in Bay of Bengal to severely impact Telugu states
The weather centre reports that a low-pressure area is forming over the North Bay of Bengal, near Bangladesh, on Thursday. IMD officials predict it will get stronger and move towards North Odisha and West Bengal. This system, along with a stronger monsoon, will cool down both states and bring heavy rains with thunder and lightning over the next three days.
35
Image Credit : chatgpt
Yellow alert issued for these districts in Telangana
For the last week, Telangana saw temperatures 3 to 4 degrees above normal. Suryapet hit a high of 38°C, while Khammam, Nalgonda, and other districts crossed 37°C. With 100% humidity, people faced a lot of discomfort. This will change from Friday, with heavy rain expected in the northern, eastern, and central districts. A yellow alert is active for Adilabad, Komurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. Officials also warned of 30-40 kmph winds in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapeta, and Mahabubabad.
45
Image Credit : Gemini
How will the weather be in Greater Hyderabad?
The weather is set to cool down in Hyderabad and nearby areas like Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri. The sky will be partly or fully cloudy all day. In the afternoon or evening, several parts of the city can expect light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning. Maximum temperatures will be between 28°C and 30°C, and minimums between 22°C and 24°C. Humidity will be high, from 70% to 85%.
55
Image Credit : Gemini
Warnings for Andhra Pradesh: Key instructions for fishermen and farmers
The low-pressure system will also clearly affect Andhra Pradesh. The Disaster Management Authority has warned that North Andhra districts will see cloudy skies, strong winds, and rain with lightning. Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Kakinada, East Godavari, and Tirupati districts are likely to get rains with thunderstorms. The sea will be very rough with 30-40 kmph winds, so fishermen are strictly told not to venture out. Farmers and the public are advised to avoid taking shelter under trees or near power poles during the rain due to the risk of lightning.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos