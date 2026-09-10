Apple has launched its first foldable, the iPhone Duo, with a top model priced at Rs 4,49,900. For the same amount, one could consider alternative purchases like a Maruti Alto K10, a trip to Bangkok, investing in gold, or opening a fixed deposit.

Apple has finally entered the foldable smartphone race with its much-awaited first-ever foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. Unveiled at the company’s keynote event in Cupertino, the device marks one of the biggest design changes to the iPhone lineup in years. The base edition of the iPhone Duo costs Rs 2,99,900 in India, while the top-end model costs Rs 4,49,900, making it Apple's most costly iPhone to date. The Duo could be the ultimate luxury upgrade for Apple enthusiasts prepared to shell out around Rs 4.5 lakh for the new foldable. However, you may also purchase a number of other items with that sum.

Here are some items you may think about purchasing or spending money on instead of the Rs 4,49,900 iPhone Duo, such as a Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 or a vacation to Bangkok for two and twenty grams of gold.

Bangkok Trip

A five-to seven-day trip to Bangkok for two people, including return flights, lodging, meals, local transportation, and sightseeing, might cost between 1.3 lakh to 2 lakh, depending on the hotel, flights, and activities chosen.

Gold

Gold, also known as the "king of metals," is another choice to think about if you're searching for something different that may also be an investment. Gold has long been seen as an investment and a store of wealth. At current rates, 25 grams of 24K gold costs approximately Rs 3.73 lakh–Rs 3.88 lakh. Gold prices have also witnessed a dramatic rise over the past five years. The price of 10 grams of gold has increased by roughly Rs 1.04 lakh during this period, highlighting the sharp appreciation in the precious metal’s value.

Maruti Alto K10

If you are tired of spending hours commuting to work on public transport, the money could instead help you get behind the wheel of your own car. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 STD (O) Petrol is priced at around Rs 4.45 lakh on-road, depending on the city and applicable charges.

Fixed Deposit

A fixed deposit (FD), one of the most conventional and possibly safest investment alternatives, could also be taken into consideration. Depending on the bank and the duration, FD interest rates in India typically fall between 6% and 7% annually. You may earn around Rs 29,243 in interest if you invest Rs 4,49,900 in an FD at an indicative interest rate of 6.5% for a year. This would bring the total amount to about Rs 4.79 lakh before taxes.