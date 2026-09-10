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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Orange Alert Issued As Low Pressure System Forms; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A cyclonic circulation over North Bay of Bengal is likely to form new low-pressure system. Because of this, weather office has predicted light to moderate rain in almost all districts of South Bengal for next three days
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Image Credit : Google AI
Kolkata Weather
The weather office says a cyclonic circulation is becoming active again, which means more rain. A new low-pressure system might form over the North Bay of Bengal and the nearby Bangladesh coast. This means the Bay of Bengal is getting active right before the Puja season.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Cyclonic
Weather officials report that the cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh coast is spread up to 5.8 km above sea level. A monsoon trough is also passing from Jammu, through Dehradun, Pantnagar, Basti, Chhapra, Purulia, and Digha, all the way to the Northeast Bay of Bengal. This combination is causing the rain.
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Thunderstorm
The forecast predicts light to moderate rain or thunderstorms in most South Bengal districts for the next three days. The Met department has issued a yellow alert for East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and South 24 Parganas.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Gusty Winds
People in East Medinipur and South 24 Parganas can expect gusty winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. There is also a chance of thunderstorms along with the rain.
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Image Credit : gemini
Rain
Kolkata will likely have a bright and clear sky from the morning, with some clouds appearing now and then. The city might get one or two spells of rain today, but the good news is that there is no chance of heavy downpours.
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