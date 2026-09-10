Hanuman Ansh is rewriting its box office story with a stunning fifth-week run. After crossing ₹153 crore, the film has entered 2026’s top Bollywood earners, leaving audiences surprised by its remarkable turnaround.

The box office journey of Hanuman Ansh, based on Neem Karoli Baba, has taken a surprising turn. After a slow start and declining shows during its first two weeks, the film has witnessed a strong turnaround thanks to growing audience demand.

Even in its fifth week, the film continues to attract viewers and is getting a significant number of shows across theatres. Its strong performance on Day 34 has also sparked comparisons with the recently released Mirzapur: The Movie.

Hanuman Ansh Day 34 Collection

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned approximately ₹10.25 crore in India on its fifth Wednesday, Day 34.

The film had collected ₹10.75 crore on Day 33, meaning its earnings witnessed a 4.7% drop on Wednesday. After 34 days, its India gross collection stands at around ₹180.95 crore, while its net collection has reached ₹153.13 crore.

The biggest talking point is that the film is still earning more than ₹10 crore on weekdays despite being in its fifth week.

Hanuman Ansh Week-Wise Collection

The film's reported week-wise collection is as follows:

- Week 1: ₹1.08 crore

- Week 2: ₹40 lakh

- Week 3: ₹10.40 crore -

Week 4: ₹61 crore

- Week 5: ₹80.25 crore (6 days)

Day 34 Occupancy Report

Hanuman Ansh maintained a solid hold throughout the day, with its occupancy increasing steadily towards the evening and night shows.

- Morning: 16.15%

- Afternoon: 30.69%

- Evening: 40.38%

- Night: 48.62%

- Overall: 33.96%

The 48.62% occupancy during night shows indicates that audience interest remains strong even on weekdays.

Hanuman Ansh Enters 2026's Top-Grossing Bollywood Films

With its net collection crossing ₹150 crore, Hanuman Ansh has surpassed Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2, which reportedly earned ₹150 crore in India.

The film has now entered the list of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026, with Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, Border 2, Haunted House and Dhamaal 4 ahead of it.

Will Hanuman Ansh Continue Its Strong Run?

What looked like a disappointing theatrical run after the first two weeks has now turned into an impressive comeback. With strong weekday numbers, increasing audience demand and a steady theatrical presence, Hanuman Ansh is showing remarkable staying power.

The big question now is how far the film can push its lifetime collection before its theatrical run finally slows down.