Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone race with the launch of its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. Longtime rival Samsung was quick to remind Apple that Android manufacturers have been experimenting with foldable phones for years.

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone race with the launch of its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. But as the tech giant unveiled its much-awaited device, longtime rival Samsung was quick to remind Apple that Android manufacturers have been experimenting with foldable phones for years.

During Apple's reveal event on Wednesday, Samsung’s US social media team unleashed a series of sarcastic posts taking aim at the company’s late arrival to the foldable market.

The sharpest jab came on X, where Samsung wrote, "Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers."

Samsung followed it up with another dig, posting, "It's feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel?"

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The South Korean giant also highlighted its own progress in foldable technology, writing, "Making us wait? Fine. We'll be over here, folding 3 ways," apparently referring to tri-fold smartphone designs that have already emerged in the market.

Another post mocked Apple’s accessories, saying, "Accessories? It's giving condiments and no food. #ItsTimeToSwitch."

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Samsung also appeared unimpressed with Apple’s design, simply posting: "So far, so same."

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Samsung’s foldable head start

Samsung’s jabs come as the company enjoys a significant head start in the foldable smartphone segment. It launched its first Galaxy Fold in 2019, giving it several years to develop and refine the technology.

Since then, Samsung, Google and Motorola have released multiple generations of foldable smartphones, while manufacturers have steadily addressed some of the category’s biggest challenges, including prominent display creases, fragile hinges and the added weight of folding devices.

Apple, meanwhile, has taken a slower approach, entering the segment only after the foldable category had already gone through several rounds of evolution.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone

Despite Samsung’s taunts, Apple is betting that its delayed entry will translate into a more polished experience for consumers.

Priced at $1,999, the foldable iPhone Duo is being positioned as a premium device that combines a refined design with Apple’s focus on user experience and data privacy.

The Duo features rounded edges and unfolds into a 7.6-inch-diagonal (19 cm) display that can also be used vertically. When folded, the device has a smaller outer display for regular smartphone use.

Apple also claims that the Duo is its thinnest iPhone when fully opened.

However, the device is still thicker than some foldable smartphones already offered by Chinese rivals, underscoring the intense competition Apple faces as it makes its long-awaited entry into the foldable market.