Hurricane Lowell Hawaii Warning: Kauai Faces Dangerous Storm Conditions | World

Hurricane Lowell is approaching Hawaii, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rain, flash flooding and damaging waves. Kauai and Niihau are under a Hurricane Warning, while parts of Oahu are under a Tropical Storm Warning. Residents are being urged to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, secure loose objects and prepare for possible power outages. Dangerous surf, flooding and landslides are among the major threats as Lowell moves near the Hawaiian Islands. This video shows the latest conditions and key safety precautions as Hawaii prepares for Hurricane Lowell. 00:00 — Kauai & Niihau Under Hurricane Warning 04:30 — Flash Flooding & Landslide Threat 06:00 — Latest Hurricane Lowell Conditions Hurricane Lowell | Hawaii hurricane | Kauai hurricane | Oahu weather | Hawaii weather | flash flooding | dangerous waves | hurricane warning | tropical storm warning